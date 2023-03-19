Ramadan in UAE: From Expo City to Dubai World Trade Centre, 3 must-visit markets this holy month

Residents looking to indulge in shopping, entertainment, and culinary delicacies from all over the world are in for a treat with these bazaars on offer

By Web Desk Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 2:08 PM

Ramadan is just around the corner, with residents all around the UAE gearing up to welcome the holy month. Families have been stocking up on essential items as they prep for Iftar gatherings, and supermarkets across the country have been offering massive discounts on several products that are particularly in demand during the holy month.

Plenty is on offer for residents looking to step out and immerse themselves in the culture and tradition that Ramadan brings – and what better way to do so than a bustling, lively market or bazaar? From friends to families with kids, something is in store for everyone who visits these special exhibitions.

Here are 3 must-visit markets this holy month for those looking to indulge in shopping, entertainment, and culinary delicacies from all over the world.

Expo City Dubai

Running from March 3 to April 25, Expo City's Ramadan festival 'Hai Ramadan' promises a glorious extravaganza for residents, with glimpses into the traditions of the holy month in the UAE and beyond. Residents are offered a “true celebration of the holy month with an enchanting atmosphere, delicious food and exciting activities.”

The bustling night market will see vendors offer perfumes, gifts, and tailor-made clothing, and a dedicated mosque on site will host prayers, including Isha and the special Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers that are offered during the holy month.

The best part of all? Entry to the festival, including the Al Wasl show and sports activities, is completely free of charge.

Dubai World Trade Center

Residents are in for a treat as the 10-day Ramadan Night Market is all set to kick off at the Dubai World Trade Center on April 9. Running until April 18, the event will be open from 5pm to 2am daily, and is the perfect location for those looking for an exciting shopping experience during the holy month.

The market will host multicultural retailers from across the world, showcasing a wide variety of services and goods to visitors, and offering a unique glimpse into the country's distinctive history and traditions. Products on sale include apparel, jewellery, health and beauty products, fragrances, home appliances, handicrafts and more.

Expo Centre Sharjah

The 40th edition of Expo Centre Sharjah's bustling night bazaar 'Ramadan Nights' is all set to return with a bang on April 5, presenting residents with the 'ultimate shopping' experience, complete with entertainment and a host of culinary delights during the holy month.

Offering some of the 'biggest discounts in town', a wide range of products, fine local and international cuisine and a gaming arena that provides a host of entertainment activities, the 17-day event is expected to attract more than 150,000 visitors.

The bazaar is open from 5pm to 1am during Ramadan, and 3pm to 12am during Eid.

Tickets are priced at just Dh5. Be sure not to miss out on the mega event, which also offers free parking, and free entry for children under 12.

