Ramadan in UAE: DP World contributes Dh10 million towards 1 Billion Meals campaign

The initiative welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals

Wam

By Web Desk Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 3:51 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 3:52 PM

DP World’s charity and humanitarian arm, the DP World Foundation, contributed Dh10 million ($2.72 million) to the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

This contribution by DP World Foundation is part of a remarkable response by individuals, institutions and businesses alike, who raced since the campaign’s launch to show their support for its aim of fighting hunger and malnutrition around the world.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “Our contribution to the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign, and its ambition of being the largest Ramadan food aid fund in the world, reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE’s humanitarian efforts. We are thrilled to be part of this campaign, helping provide a food safety net for vulnerable and underprivileged people wherever they need it most."

The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign embodies the UAE’s commitment to its role in alleviating humanitarian issues across the world. It captures the spirit of Ramadan and the generosity of the people of the Emirates.

The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802).

Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.

ALSO READ: