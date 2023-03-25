Ramadan in UAE: Abu Dhabi launches drive to ensure food safety in holy month

Campaigns focus on monitoring and correcting wrong practices in food establishments

by Wam Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 6:09 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 6:11 PM

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has launched an intensive inspection and awareness campaign during Ramadan to ensure the safe handling of food and reduce food waste as part of its efforts to enhance food safety in Abu Dhabi and achieve the welfare and safety of the community.

The inspection campaigns focus on monitoring and correcting wrong practices in food establishments including food stores, distribution centres, suppliers, sales outlets, supermarkets, groceries, restaurants, traditional kitchens and catering companies, to ensure food safety during the holy month.

They also target meat and fish markets and vegetable and fruit shops to ensure compliance with food safety requirements.

Meanwhile, the awareness campaign on food waste focuses on its harmful economic and environmental impacts, as ADAFSA provides a set of tips and guidelines to the public on preserving food and encouraging its optimal use.

ADAFSA said that its inspection teams are intensifying their visits to food establishments in the emirate to ensure compliance with the highest standards of food safety and hygiene in these establishments.

They also aim to raise awareness among workers about the correct practices for food safety, such as handling food in a healthy manner in terms of preservation and storage, maintaining general cleanliness of preparation areas, and maintaining personal hygiene and handwashing in designated facilities. The drive also focuses on seeking a commitment from those working in the food sector to wear protective clothing such as head covers, masks and gloves, in order to establish the responsibility of food handlers to adhere to food safety practices and requirements.

ADAFSA has also launched a wide-ranging awareness campaign for all segments of society to promote the concept of food safety culture in all stages of the food chain. This includes tips and guidelines on proper food shopping, as well as proper practices in storage, preparation, cooking, preservation, and serving of food.

Awareness campaign

It also includes raising awareness about the potential risks of wrong behaviours and practices in handling meals and food products.

The authority also highlighted that this year's awareness campaign focuses on food waste and its harmful economic and environmental impact on society.

It offers a range of tips and guidance to consumers on the importance of preserving food and encouraging effective use of food, as well as raising awareness of the importance of smart shopping based on buying the necessary amounts of food that suit the size of the family, and checking the expiration date before purchasing food items.

ADAFSA pointed out that the campaign aims to change the behaviour of individuals in dealing with food, especially with the increase in the consumption of food during the month of Ramadan, in addition to building community awareness of the importance of reducing food waste by preserving food items, planning meals, and determining appropriate quantities of food to be purchased.

It also pointed out that the awareness and guidance campaigns are implemented through its official accounts on social media in addition to some interactive activities with the public to raise community awareness of the best correct food and safe handling practices and waste reduction.

The Authority also encourages the public to communicate with them and report any violations detected in any food establishment, such as non-compliance or suspicion of food content, by calling the toll-free number for the Abu Dhabi government, 800555. ADAFSA's inspectors will handle the complaints and take the necessary measures to ensure the delivery of safe and sound food to all members of the community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

