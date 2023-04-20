Ramadan in UAE: ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign to continue throughout the year

The drive has already exceeded its ambitious target, having garnered Dh1.075 billion in 4 weeks

Dr. Abdulkareem Al Olama

by Angel Tesorero Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 2:46 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 2:51 PM

Giving never ends. The UAE’s ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign will continue throughout the year, even after exceeding its ambitious target of establishing the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid fund.

Dr. Abdulkareem Al Olama, CEO at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), told Khaleej Times: 'With the aim to establish the largest sustainable food aid endowment, the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign has seen a remarkable response since its launch on the first day of Ramadan, and will continue to welcome contributions throughout this year.”

“We deeply believe in our community’s values of giving and generosity, having raised Dh1.075 billion in 4 weeks; and we are confident people will continue to support this initiative to aid those in need around the world,” he added.

UAE synonymous with generosity

On Tuesday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, thanked the more than 180,000 people who contributed to the charity drive.

He also underscored “generosity and the UAE are two sides of the same coin, and that the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign will continue to welcome donations throughout the year.

Sheikh Mohammed, who also announced his personal contribution of real estate assets and monetary contributions worth Dh250 million to the campaign, noted: “Endowment is a great tradition that we aim to continue and to ensure the sustainability of giving and generosity. The endowment will always be open to contributions as we encourage more people to be part of this food aid initiative.”

Charity channels

According to MBRGI, The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign will continue to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels, including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via toll free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802).

Donations can also be done via SMS with the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users.

Those who wish to donate to the campaign through DubaiNow app can open the “donations” tab.

