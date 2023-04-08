Ramadan in UAE: '1 Billion Meals' drive hits over 50% of target in 15 days

Photo: Wam

By Web Desk Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 3:36 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 4:35 PM

The '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign has recorded total contributions of Dh514 million after 15 days of its launch.

The campaign was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

This generous sum was donated by 87,000 major contributors, individuals, businesses as well as public and private sector institutions in a community-wide response that testifies to the culture of giving and generosity deeply rooted in the UAE.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, noted that '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign, which aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations around the world, is a practical example of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision of alleviating the suffering of fellow humans, establishing the concept of sustainable generosity, and expanding the scope of charity and humanitarian efforts.

“The wide response to '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign, recording AED 514 million from 87,000 donators in 15 days, is testament to the UAE community’s commitment to values of giving and solidarity, which represent an integral part of our culture,” he added.

The '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign builds on the achievements of previous food aid drives launched under directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum over the past 3 years. '10 Million Meals' in Ramadan 2020, was the first and largest show of solidarity of its kind, supporting victims of the Covid-19 pandemic within the UAE. This was followed in Ramadan 2021 by '100 Million Meals' campaign which was the largest regional food support campaign spanning 20 countries in the Arab region, Africa and Asia. Last year’s '1 Billion Meals' was the largest of its kind regionally, providing 1 billion meals in 50 countries and furthering the UAE’s contribution to the global effort to eradicate hunger.

