Ramadan in Dubai: Fireworks, light projections, lantern-adorned walkways; see Al Seef glow for holy month

Dubai creek lights up with spectacular fireworks.Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) introduced ‘Ramadan in Dubai - Reflections’ at Al Seef Dubai. April 8, 2023. Photos by Shihab.

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sun 9 Apr 2023, 4:24 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Apr 2023, 4:34 PM

Are you looking for a relaxing time outdoors this Ramadan, with a colourful, vibrant atmosphere and dazzling lighting? Head to Dubai's Al Seef for a celebratory experience and a warm seasonal ambiance this holy month for Dubai Reflections — a stunning display of light projections and building mapping.

From March 23 until April 22, visitors to Al Seef will find beautiful lights, displays, incredible entertainment, and so much more as part of this historic neighbourhood’s Ramadan celebrations.

Coupled with modern designs, the area showcases the city's blend between its proud past and bright future. The walkways are decorated and illuminated with lights reflecting the festive theme, leaving a soft glow on every street and making for a truly picturesque Ramadan night, along with the breathtaking projections on buildings that bring life to its walls.

On Saturday, thousands of residents made their way to Al Seef to witness a series of lighting projections capturing the spirit of the holy month, followed by a spectacular firework display that burst life into Dubai Creek.

The five-minute fireworks show, which started at 10pm, was lit from the Dubai Creek waters by two boats stationed there for the show. “This place serves as the perfect backdrop for visitors to gather and watch the skies fill with the glow of lights and the sounds of celebrations,” said Saad Shereef, who came along with his friends.

The stalls offer ice cream, roasted corn, Karak street food, and more. The restaurants offer deals for diners, attracting visitors to the experience of Ramadan with the backdrop of ancient architecture, Shereef explained.

Deira Creek, Al Seef, has been a go-to evening destination for people living on the other side of Dubai. Imran Malik, a resident of the Creek, said he checks the buzz in the leisure spot and plans to visit it with his family. “Al Seef is visible from my balcony. Yesterday we noticed a massive crowd. I googled the events and found a fireworks display, so I got my kids to watch it,” he said.

"The holy month is a season of joy, bringing people together in celebration and unity," said Aziz Ahmed, another resident of Dubai Creek on Deira's side.

“We stay across the Creek in Deira and hop on the ferry here to experience the Ramadan celebrations. But what I see is a crowd [that] is way more than the regular, and the reason may be the fireworks,” said Ahmed, who visited with his family to spend a leisurely evening there following the Taraweeh prayer.

For those planning to visit Al Seef, follow the pathway of 1,001 glittering lanterns to experience the Ramadan in Dubai Reflections Show from 8pm to 2am at the Dhow Deck and Starbucks area.

