100 days to Ramadan 2026 in UAE: Dates of holy month, 3-day Eid Al Fitr break revealed

The countdown to one of the most spiritual times of the year has begun. In just 100 days, the UAE will welcome the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is marked by fasting from dawn to dusk, spiritual reflection and acts of charity. Like every Hijri month, its start is confirmed only after the crescent moon is sighted.

This year, astronomical calculations suggest Thursday, February 19, 2026, as the likely first day of Ramadan.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The end of the holy month will also bring the UAE’s first long weekend of the year, as residents mark Eid Al Fitr — the Islamic festival that celebrates the completion of fasting. The country designates three public holidays to mark the occasion.

When does Ramadan 2026 begin?

The official announcement is made on the eve of the month by the UAE Moon-Sighting Committee. However, astronomers can fairly accurately predict the start and end of Islamic months based on calculations.

According to Khadijah Ahmad, Operations Manager at the Dubai Astronomy Group, the holy month is expected to start on February 19.

“If the UAE sees the Ramadan Moon on the evening of February 17, then Ramadan 1 will be on February 18,” she told Khaleej Times. “But this is unlikely as the Moon will be very difficult to sight on February 17. The crescent will be easy to sight on the evening of February 18, which puts the start date of the holy month on February 19.”

How long will Ramadan last?

Like all months in the Hijri calendar, Ramadan can last 29 or 30 days, depending on when the crescent moon is sighted. The latest calendar issued by Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department suggests a 29-day month this time.

“March 19 is the best evening to see the moon for Eid. Thus, Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on Friday, March 20,” said Khadijah.

The UAE’s first long weekend of 2026

The end of Ramadan will bring the year’s first long weekend. The UAE designates the first three days of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan — as public holidays for Eid Al Fitr.

If Ramadan lasts 29 days, the holiday will run from Friday, March 20, to Sunday, March 22 (Shawwal 1–3) — giving those with a Saturday–Sunday weekend three days off.

Should the month extend to 30 days, one extra day would be added, creating a four-day weekend including Ramadan 30 (Thursday, March 19). However, the current astronomical outlook suggests a 29-day Ramadan, meaning a three-day weekend (March 20–22).

Can the holiday be ‘transferred’?

The UAE does have a provision to ‘transfer’ certain public holidays to create longer breaks, but it does not apply to Eid holidays.

Fasting hours: Shorter and easier this year

Ramadan 2026 falls during the cooler months, which means shorter fasting hours than last year.

The first fast will last 12 hours and 46 minutes, compared to 13 hours and 16 minutes on Ramadan 1 this year.

By the end of the month, fasting hours will stretch slightly to 13 hours and 26 minutes — still shorter than the nearly 14-hour days observed in 2025.

What Ramadan feels like in the UAE

Across the Emirates, Ramadan transforms daily life. Workplaces and schools shorten hours, and a tranquil rhythm takes over. At sunset, the call to prayer echoes across cities as families and friends gather to break their fasts with dates.

After the evening prayers, mosques remain open late into the night, hosting Taraweeh and Qiyam-ul-Layl congregations.