Ramadan 2026: Abu Dhabi Police urge motorists to avoid speeding before iftar
The authority reminded residents to comply with designated speed limits and make safety a top priority to protect their well-being and that of others on the road
- PUBLISHED: Fri 20 Feb 2026, 12:59 PM
Abu Dhabi Police have launched a new campaign titled “Our Month of Obedience and Compliance” to raise awareness about road safety during the holy month of Ramadan.
In a social media post, the police urged motorists to adhere to speed limits and avoid rushing before iftar.
They emphasised that safety, both personal and for other road users, must come first to prevent accidents.
“Remember,” Abu Dhabi Police added, “there are loved ones waiting for you to reach them safely.”
Watch the video shared by Abu Dhabi Police urging motorists to drive safely during Ramadan:
