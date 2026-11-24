Most tailoring shops have already started gearing up for a busy period in the months preceding Ramadan, as the bulk of orders is driving shops to bring in more tailors to keep pace with demand.

In Sharjah’s Mujarrah neighbourhood, embroidery and tailoring shops line the streets as mainly women come from far and wide to prepare their Ramadan attire – the traditional Emirati Mukhawar.

Businessowners, salesmen, and tailors are gearing up ahead of the busy season as orders spike to 50-60 orders per day, according to some of them.

For Mohamed Asif, one of the salesmen at the many tailoring shops, around 30-40 customers come in to drop off their fabrics, which he said are really good numbers. However, that number is higher during the months of July, August, and September, his shop’s peak season.

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Shortage of business

For other tailors, business has not been booming just yet.

Wasiullah Khan, a salesperson at a nearby shop, said there’s a shortage of orders during the month of November.

Currently, the salesman only sees 10-15 customers per day, with the number higher over the weekends. October is usually the busiest period for his shop, averaging 50-60 customers per day.

More time needed to complete orders

Because of the intricacy of the designs, tailors would need around a month to a month and a half especially as they take in more orders, whereas it would usually take 20 days, said Khan.

His shop employs roughly around 50 tailors in a factory in Al Sajaa, an industrial area in near Emirates Road, where each tailor handmakes every stitch.

DK Joshi, a fabric wholesale sales executive, receives most of his customers in mid-December, two weeks after importing new designs from India, Indonesia, and Japan. The designs of the fabric, usually bought and then taken to an embroidery shop for added embellishment, are usually new, so Joshi’s customer wait until December to buy and then take to the nearby embroidery shops.

Even with Ramadan months away, Khaleej Times reported that women have already started stocking up on fabrics ahead of the busy business activities throughout embroidery and tailoring shops.