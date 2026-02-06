Ramadan 2026: Some shoppers splurge over Dh50,000 on bespoke attire

As Ramadan and Eid approach, fabric stores and tailoring houses across the UAE are witnessing a surge in demand for bespoke mukhawar, with some customers spending more than Dh50,000 on premium threads and custom designs.

From rare fabrics to intricate hand embroidery, the trend reflects the mukhawar's enduring status as a symbol of elegance, heritage, and social distinction during the holy month and festive celebrations.

Ahmed Hussein, a luxury tailor with decades of experience, told the Khaleej Times that orders for Ramadan mukhawar begin as early as May and stop completely by August.

“After that, we don’t accept any new orders for Ramadan or either of the two Eids,” he said, citing the heavy workload and the need to maintain quality. Ramadan orders start in May, and we stop taking new requests in August. The volume of work is very high, and we prefer to focus on quality rather than overloading,” Hussein said.

Unlike many seasonal businesses, prices remain unchanged regardless of demand. Hussein stressed that neither Ramadan nor Eid leads to higher rates.

“Our prices are fixed throughout the year. We don’t increase prices because of the season. The cost depends only on the fabric, the embroidery, and the quality of the stones used,” he explained.

He added that the tailoring house has been operating for nearly 45 years, building long-standing relationships with clients based on trust and consistency rather than marketing.

“Customers who have been with us for years know exactly what they will receive. That trust is everything,” he said.

Demand is not limited to the UAE. Orders arrive from across the Gulf, with clients sending fabrics and specifications for tailoring at the workshop. Once completed, the mukhawar are shipped back in specially prepared travel bags to protect their value and craftsmanship, according to Hussein.

"These are not ordinary garments. Even the way they are delivered matters, because each mukhawar is essentially a piece of art,” Hussein said.

Each piece takes approximately one whole week of work, due to the detailed hand embroidery and finishing involved. With Ramadan and Eid approaching, Hussein said the workshop is currently producing close to 2,000 pieces for the season.

“We work long hours to meet deadlines, but we never rush a piece at the expense of quality,” he said.

Beyond business, Hussein described a deeply personal relationship with many of his clients.

Some send weekly gifts as a gesture of appreciation, ranging from perfumes to flower arrangements. One item that stands out inside the workshop is a small decorative sculpture featuring tailoring tools, a gift sent from London. “That piece means a lot to me. It represents respect for the craft itself,” he said.

The high cost of some makhawer, Hussein noted, is driven by the materials used, particularly the stones applied to the garments, which are sourced from premium suppliers.

“We only use the best-quality stones, and that naturally raises the value of the final piece,” he explained.

Trust between tailor and client runs so deep that many customers transfer large sums between Dh50,000 and Dh100,000 without seeing the design in advance.

“Some clients don’t ask about the design or the price. They say, 'Do what you think is best,' Hussein said.

Among his clientele are prominent figures in the UAE and members of ruling families across the country, many of whom, he said, never enquire about cost.

“For them, it’s about trust, heritage, and craftsmanship,” he added.

As Ramadan draws closer, Ahmed believes the mukhawar remains more than a garment; it is a statement of identity, tradition, and personal taste. “A mukhawar is not just clothing. It carries meaning, heritage, and character. Every piece that leaves this workshop carries our signature,” he said.