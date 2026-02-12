Ramadan 2026: Dubai Police announce iftar cannon firing locations
For the first time, a mobile cannon will visit 11 community and tourist locations
- PUBLISHED: Thu 12 Feb 2026, 12:45 PM UPDATED: Thu 12 Feb 2026, 1:12 PM
- By:
- Arwa Almazrouei
Dubai Police have announced the locations for the traditional iftar cannon firing, a long-standing Ramadan custom that marks sunset and the end of the daily fast. The iconic cannon continues to bring together families and communities across the city each year.
Here is where you can catch the cannons this year:
Main cannon locations
Expo City Dubai — Main cannon site
Vida Creek Harbour Hotel
Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) — Returning after nearly a decade
Festival City — Under the supervision of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism
Burj Khalifa — Dubai's iconic landmark
Other key sites supported by partners such as Emirates Airline, Dubai Airports, and Dar Al Ber
Mobile cannon (Madfa' Rahal) locations
For the first time in 2026, a mobile cannon will visit 11 community and tourist locations, including:
Local neighbourhoods and schools
Bab Al Shams Hotel
Meydan Hotel
Atlantis Hotel
Global Village
Dubai Police said the cannon firing is more than a tradition — it reflects the spirit of community, togetherness, and the city's commitment to safety and hospitality during the holy month.