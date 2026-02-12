Ramadan 2026: Dubai Police announce iftar cannon firing locations

Dubai Police have announced the locations for the traditional iftar cannon firing, a long-standing Ramadan custom that marks sunset and the end of the daily fast. The iconic cannon continues to bring together families and communities across the city each year.

Here is where you can catch the cannons this year:

Main cannon locations

Expo City Dubai — Main cannon site

Vida Creek Harbour Hotel

Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) — Returning after nearly a decade

Festival City — Under the supervision of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism

Burj Khalifa — Dubai's iconic landmark

Other key sites supported by partners such as Emirates Airline, Dubai Airports, and Dar Al Ber

Mobile cannon (Madfa' Rahal) locations

For the first time in 2026, a mobile cannon will visit 11 community and tourist locations, including:

Local neighbourhoods and schools

Bab Al Shams Hotel

Meydan Hotel

Atlantis Hotel

Global Village

Dubai Police said the cannon firing is more than a tradition — it reflects the spirit of community, togetherness, and the city's commitment to safety and hospitality during the holy month.