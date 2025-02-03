Ramadan 2025 in UAE: Starting date, fasting hours, Salik rates; what you need to know

Photo: AFP

With Ramadan 2025 fast approaching, Muslims across the UAE are gearing up for a month of devotion and self-reflection. And as the holy month nears, daily routines begin to change — work and school hours are adjusted, and the pace of life slows, creating an atmosphere of prayer, community, and giving.

During Ramadan, devoted Muslims in the UAE will stop eating and drinking from dawn to dusk. Special nightly prayers called Taraweeh will be performed at mosques around the country. During the last ten days of the month, special Qiyam ul layl prayers will last through the night.

When will Ramadan 2025 begin?

The crescent moon indicating the start of Shaaban, the Hijri month that precedes Ramadan, was spotted on Thursday, January 31. As per the Hijri calendar published by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqf), it is likely that Ramadan is going to start on March 1 this year. However, the exact start date will be subjected to the sighting of the moon.

Temperatures during March usually range from 21°C to 28°C, with an average of 24°C. The cooler temperatures will make it easier for those fasting.

Fasting hours

On the first day of Ramadan, the fasting hours are expected to be 12 hours and 58 minutes. By the 11th day of Ramadan, when the timing of the early morning Fajr prayers will be at 5.16am and the Maghrib prayers at 6.29pm, the fasting hours will increase to 13 hours and 13 minutes. On the last day of the month, those observing Ramadan will fast for 13 hours and 41 minutes.

The fasting hours of 2025 are lesser as compared to 2024. Last year, the fasting hours varied from 13 hours and 16 minutes to almost 14 hours.

School and work timings

Timings for both school and work are shortened for the month. Typically, school hours are shortened by two hours. Government offices as well as private sector companies also alter their working hours.

This year, Ramadan begins just weeks after the mid-term break for many schools. The month coincides with term-end exams for international curriculum schools and final exams for Indian curriculum schools, which are usually scheduled between February and March. Some schools have rescheduled exams while others have cancelled them.

Salik rates

The dynamic prices of toll gates will be operational for different timings during Ramadan. The peak-hour rates of Dh6 for every time a car passes under the toll gate will be applied from 9am to 5pm during weekdays. The price will be Dh4 during weekday off-peak hours from 7am to 9am, and 5pm to 2am the following day. The tariff will be free between 2am and 7am from Monday to Saturday during Ramadan.

On Sundays (except during public holidays and major events), the Salik fee will be Dh4 throughout the day from 7am to 2am; and free from 2am to 7am.

Paid parking timings will also be altered during the month. This year, the Variable Parking Tariff Policy is expected to be implemented by the end of March 2025; closer to the Eid holidays. The policy sets fees at Dh6 per hour for premium parking spaces and Dh4 per hour for other public paid parking spaces during morning and evening peak hours. The tariffs will remain unchanged during off-peak hours and parking will be free at night, from 10pm to 8am, and all day on Sundays.

Eid holidays Depending on the start of the Ramadan and how long it will last, Eid Al Fitr could fall on March 30, March 31 or April 1. If Eid falls on April 1, this could give UAE residents up to six days of holidays clubbed with the weekend. Eid holidays are usually from Ramadan 30 to Shawwal 3. Hag El Laila Ramadan is a time when cities in the UAE host special events and programmes to mark the event. Ramadan canons will be stationed across the country, firing to signify Maghrib prayers when Muslims break their fast. Special iftar and suhoor tents will be set up at various places offering a unique dining experience for residents and visitors alike. Ramadan souqs will also bring the spirit of the holy month alive. Dubai Municipality launched the first such souq of the season on January 25 at the Old Municipality Street Square in the Grand Souq, Deira. Scheduled to run till February 22, the market will feature stalls, workshops, live entertainment and activities. Several families will also look to celebrate Hag El Laila in the days leading up to the holy month. An Emirati tradition celebrated on Shaban 15, the social occasion sees children going from house to house where they are given sweets, nuts, toys, and gifts.