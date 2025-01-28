Ramadan 2025 in UAE: Shaaban likely to start on January 31

Photo: AFP

The Hijri month of Shaaban will likely start on Friday January 31 as per astronomical calculations, the UAE astronomy Centre said on X on Tuesday.

Shaaban is the month that precedes the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

"Wednesday, January 29, 2025, will correspond to the 29th of Rajab, 1446 AH, in many Muslim countries. On this day, the sighting of the crescent moon for Shaaban will be impossible from all regions of the Islamic world due to the moon setting before or at the same time as the sunset," said Mohammad Shawkat Odeh director of the centre.