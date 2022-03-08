Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Reduced work timings announced in Sharjah

By A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 4:11 PM

Authorities in Sharjah have announced the work timings for government entities during the holy month of Ramadan.

As per a circular posted by Sharjah’s Department of Human Resources, the official work timings during the month would be from 9am till 2.30pm.

Entities that operate in shifts can determine the work hours accordingly.

As the UAE transitioned into a shorter, 4.5-day workweek at the beginning of this year, Sharjah had announced a three-day weekend.

While Friday is a half working day for government employees across the country, it is a day off in Sharjah. All government workers in the country get Saturday and Sunday off.

The UAE Government had announced last week that work timings for federal government entities during the holy month would be 9am till 2.30pm on weekdays (Monday to Thursday). On Fridays, the timings would be from 9am to 12 noon.

As per astronomical calculations, April 2 will mark the first day of Ramadan in 2022. The actual date will be determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, on which the Islamic calendar is based.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. This year, Ramadan is expected to last 30 days till May 1. This means that May 2 is likely to be the first day of the Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr.

