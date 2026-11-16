RAK Talent Award introduces tech category with Dh750,000 prize, business incentives

The second edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Talent Award will introduce a new Smart Solutions category alongside the existing Food and Beverage category, with winners set to receive business support packages worth more than Dh1.75 million combined, officials announced at a press conference on Monday.

The awards will provide winners with commercial spaces, trade licenses, exemptions from certain fees for three years, and marketing and technical support to help turn their ideas into businesses.

Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce, said the award will feature two categories this year, expanding its scope to include technology-driven innovations while continuing to recognise creativity in the food and beverage sector.

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The newly introduced Smart Solutions category aims to support individuals with innovative ideas and help them develop technology products that address community and market needs.

The winner will receive a support package valued at more than Dh750,000, including office space at Ras Al Khaimah Innovation City, a trade licence and a three-year exemption from applicable fees.

The package also includes marketing assistance, legal consultations and technical support for developing applications and websites.

Meanwhile, the Food and Beverage category, which returns for its second edition, offers a prize package exceeding Dh1 million.

The winner will receive a commercial shop at Julphar Towers in Ras Al Khaimah, along with a trade licence and exemptions from rent and licence fees for three years.

Additional benefits include marketing support, legal consultations and technical assistance to help the winner establish and develop their business.

Al Nuaimi said the collaboration between the award’s partners would allow winners to benefit from business facilities, consultancy services, marketing assistance and technical support over three years.

He explained that the support is intended to help individuals with innovative ideas develop their projects and bring them to market, contributing to Ras Al Khaimah’s economic development.

Applications open until January 10

Applications for both categories opened on November 16 and will remain open until January 10, 2027.

The competition is open to Emirati nationals from across all seven emirates, allowing participants to submit their innovative ideas and business concepts.

Following the registration deadline, judging panels will begin screening and evaluating submissions according to established criteria.

The final stage is scheduled for January 25, when finalists in the Food and Beverage category will undergo personal interviews.

Mohamed Mosbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce, said the award aims to provide an environment that supports talented individuals and encourages innovation and creativity.

He noted that the first edition of the Food and Beverage category had provided participants with an opportunity to showcase their capabilities, while the introduction of Smart Solutions would expand opportunities for individuals developing innovative ideas and projects.

The expansion follows the award's inaugural edition, which attracted 635 applicants and offered a prize package valued at more than Dh2 million to support Emirati entrepreneurs in the food and beverage sector.

Meera Ebrahim Abdulla AlJamali, founder of Meerana Patisserie, was named the Food and Beverage category winner at the Ras Al Khaimah Creativity Award ceremony held at Manar Mall as part of the Restaurant Village Festival.

As part of her winning package, the 20-year-old Emirati entrepreneur received a fully equipped shopfront at Manar Mall, rent-free for up to three years, alongside operational, marketing and business development support.

She now operates her own shop, Meerana Patisserie, at Manar Mall in Ras Al Khaimah, having turned her childhood passion for baking into a commercial business.

According to organisers, the first edition's website recorded 4,555 visitors from UAE nationals across all emirates, while 635 applicants submitted projects. Following an initial screening by a committee of professional chefs from five-star hotels in Ras Al Khaimah, 65 applicants met the eligibility criteria, with nine finalists advancing to the final round.