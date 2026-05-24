Eid Al Adha: Authorities in UAE's RAK issues safety guidelines for water activities

Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have issued an advisory amid Eid Al Adha holidays, urging residents to stay safe and follow guidelines while in the water.

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Remain within 12 nautical miles of the shoreline

Maintain a safe distance from restricted areas, oil facilities, and oil fields

Avoid marine protected areas

Stay clear of coastal residential areas

Leisure maritime activities are permitted daily from 5am to 6pm only

Refrain from racing, or engaging in dangerous and reckless behaviour

Adhere to prescribed speed limits

Share the waterways responsibly while respecting the rights of other users

Meanwhile, parents in UAE called for constant efforts to strengthen awareness and safety measures at public beaches, particularly during the busy summer season.

Authorities across the country are renewing efforts to safeguard beachgoers, emphasising that most drowning incidents are linked to preventable factors, including lack of supervision, and delays in alerting lifeguards or emergency services.

As part of ongoing awareness efforts, civil defence authorities have outlined key preventive measures, including ensuring constant supervision of children, avoiding distractions while monitoring swimmers, and following safety instructions at designated swimming areas.

It is also essential to have life-saving equipment, such as life buoys and flotation devices, available at beaches and swimming areas. In addition, swimmers are advised to wear life jackets when appropriate and to seek immediate assistance from lifeguards or nearby individuals in the event of an emergency.

(Inputs from Azza Al Ali)