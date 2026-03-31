RAK Ruler assures residents of safety, urges everyone to 'play their part'

Stability, consistency, and shared responsibility are the pillars behind the UAE’s success, Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi said, expressing confidence that “greater times are ahead of us” for the nation.

In a video shared by Ras Al Khaimah Media, Sheikh Saud, the ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and a member of the UAE Supreme Council, emphasised the importance of individual contribution to society, noting that the UAE’s progress is built on leadership grounded in honesty, duty, and a long-term vision.

“All we need is for each of us to play our part, and the world will be better. Today, what you see is the product of an honest sense of duty and leadership, not something whimsical, not up and down, but consistent,” he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Saud reassured residents that the leadership remains committed to safeguarding the wellbeing of all who call the UAE home, describing the nation as a growing beacon of prosperity driven by unity and shared purpose.

Reflecting this connection with the community, he recently visited Mannoor cafe, where he interacted warmly with residents in an informal setting that highlighted his approachable leadership style.

The remarks align with Sheikh Saud’s previous statements that the UAE stands as a model of coexistence, compassion, and forward-looking values. He also praised Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s leadership, highlighting the continuity of the nation’s vision, centered on unity, resilience, and sustainable development.

Reflecting on the UAE’s foundations, Sheikh Saud noted that the country was built on enduring human values established by the late Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose legacy of wisdom, sincerity, and commitment continues to guide the nation’s progress.

In a related message, the UAE President underscored the nation’s strength and resilience in the face of challenges: “The UAE is beautiful, the UAE is a pioneer, but I tell you, don’t let all of that fool you. Know that the UAE’s skin is thick and its meat is bitter; no one can eat us. And we will always be responsible for our citizens and our second family (residents).”

Addressing residents, Sheikh Mohamed praised both citizens and expatriates for their solidarity, cooperation, and adherence to safety guidance during difficult circumstances.

“UAE residents and citizens have truly made us proud and have done a great job while facing this situation.” He also acknowledged the efforts of the country’s military, security sectors, and medical teams, noting that many of the injured have already fully recovered thanks to their dedication.

Together, these messages reflect the UAE’s emphasis on stability, unity, and shared responsibility principles that continue to drive the nation forward and strengthen its position as a resilient, compassionate, and visionary society.