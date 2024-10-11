Fri, Oct 11, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 8, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

RAK road closed as rainwater fills dam, heavy showers lash emirate

The National Centre of Meteorology has alerted residents of a low-pressure system south of the Arabian Sea near the western coast of India

Published: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 4:53 PM

Updated: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 4:54 PM

A road in Ras Al Khaimah has been closed, the emirate's police announced on Thursday, October 10.

The dam adjacent to the Wadi Shawka Road is now filled with rainwater, causing the closure, the authority said ink a post on its social media handles.

Heavy rains hit parts of the country yesterday causing waterfalls to form in mountainous areas. Aside from the showers, some areas also witnessed a hailstorm.

The National Centre of Meteorology has alerted residents of a low-pressure system south of the Arabian Sea near the western coast of India. This is expected to move towards the central Arabian Sea and deepen on October 14 and 15.


