RAK road closed as rainwater fills dam, heavy showers lash emirate

A road in Ras Al Khaimah has been closed, the emirate's police announced on Thursday, October 10.

The dam adjacent to the Wadi Shawka Road is now filled with rainwater, causing the closure, the authority said ink a post on its social media handles.

Heavy rains hit parts of the country yesterday causing waterfalls to form in mountainous areas. Aside from the showers, some areas also witnessed a hailstorm.