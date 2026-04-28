RAK residents can soon book taxis through Uber app

Residents, tourists, and visitors in Ras Al Khaimah will soon be able to book taxis and limousines directly through the Uber app, as the emirate moves to strengthen its smart transport network and improve mobility options.

Under a new agreement between the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority and Uber, customers will be able to request taxi and limousine rides 24 hours a day through the app, with secure digital payment options designed to make travel more convenient and seamless.

The agreement was signed at RAKTA headquarters by Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, Director General of RAKTA, and Tala Nsouli, General Manager of Uber UAE, in the presence of officials from both sides.

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The partnership aims to strengthen the transport ecosystem in Ras Al Khaimah by offering smarter, more diverse mobility solutions while supporting the emirate’s broader vision for a smart, sustainable transport system.

Esmaeel Al Blooshi said the agreement reflects RAKTA’s ongoing efforts to modernize transport services and adopt digital solutions that enhance customer experience.

He said integrating taxis and limousines with the Uber app represents a major step forward for the emirate’s transport sector, improving operational efficiency and supporting the development of a fully connected smart public transport network.

Al Blooshi added that the move will provide residents, tourists, and visitors with more accessible and convenient transport options, particularly as Ras Al Khaimah continues to see growing numbers of visitors each year.

He also noted that Ras Al Khaimah is among the few cities in the Middle East to operate taxis through the Uber app, highlighting RAKTA’s commitment to adopting the latest transport innovations.

Nsouli said: “Partnering with the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority to launch Uber in the emirate marks a significant step in supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s vision for smart, sustainable, and diverse mobility solutions.

“We are now bringing the convenience of the Uber app directly to taxis and limousines, giving residents, tourists, and visitors seamless access and greater choice.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to digital transformation and building a more efficient future for mobility across the emirate.”

The agreement forms part of RAKTA’s broader strategy to improve transport efficiency, simplify customer travel, and meet the growing demand for public transport services across the emirate.