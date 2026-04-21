Hundreds gather in RAK to raise 1,200-metre UAE flag in symbol of unity, pride

A 1,200-metre-long UAE flag — the longest of its kind — was raised at Sha’am Beach in Ras Al Khaimah in a powerful, community-led display of unity and national pride.

Organised by the Ras Al Khaimah Youth Council, the event transformed the coastal area into a large-scale national gathering, bringing together participants from multiple nationalities.

More than 800 participants from diverse backgrounds, including members of the security, civil and medical sectors, as well as citizens, residents and Civil Defence teams joined the initiative. Together, they carried and raised the massive flag along the shoreline, turning the coastal area into a striking symbol of collective belonging and loyalty to the UAE.

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Participants described the effort as a departure from traditional celebrations, with organisers opting for a more ambitious and impactful format. Stretching across the shoreline of Sha’am Beach, the 1,200-metre flag created a powerful visual, described by organisers as the “strongest” and longest national flag raised in the country.

Beyond its scale, organisers emphasised that the initiative carried a deeper message — one rooted in national unity, community cohesion, and the enduring bond between the people and the country’s leadership. For many of the youth involved, the project was more than participation in an event; it was an opportunity to help shape a meaningful national moment.

'Proud of the UAE’s achievements'

Khaled Al Blooshi, a member of the Ras Al Khaimah Youth Council, described the raising of the flag as an emotional moment that reflected the country’s unity and stability. He noted that the large turnout from various sectors reflected a community that enjoys safety and stability under the leadership committed to protecting the nation.

Al Blooshi, who also coordinated the event, added that working on the initiative's design and execution filled him with pride. He noted that any individual effort remains small compared to what the country provides in terms of security and protection. He stressed that the event represented the collective spirit of the UAE community, particularly during recent moments when people stood united in support of the nation’s stability.

He also highlighted what he described as exemplary behavior by citizens, residents, and even tourists, many of whom praised the UAE’s defense systems and the continued sense of security across the country. “We are proud of the UAE’s achievements and of those who work tirelessly to ensure the comfort and safety of its people,” he said.

Saif Mohammed Al Adab Al Shehhi, who spearheaded the initiative and owns the UAE flag, explained that the idea first took shape in 2024 with a smaller 120-meter version. Building on that experience, he set out in 2025 to create a much larger flag that would reflect the scale and pride of the UAE.

He revealed that the project of making the UAE flag took just over a month to complete, with four tailors working intensively to bring the vision to life. Despite the considerable time, effort, and financial cost involved, Al Shehhi described the initiative as a labor of love driven by national pride.

The event concluded with a powerful scene: hundreds of participants lining the beach, collectively holding the extended flag , a visual symbol of solidarity and national pride.