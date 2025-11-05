RAK Police sees over 11% increase in emergency calls during Q3 2025

Ras Al Khaimah Police reported an 11.6 per cent increase in emergency calls received by the operations room during the third quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year.

According to Colonel Staff Dr. Abdullah bin Salman Al Nuaimi, Director of the Operations Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, the operations room received a total of 129,191 emergency calls through the 999 hotline across the emirate. He noted that this growth reflects the emirate’s ongoing expansion across various sectors.

Al Nuaimi emphasised that the response rate to all incoming calls reached 100 per cent, underscoring the police’s commitment to promptly handling every call and directing it to the relevant authorities based on the nature of the case.

He added that the operations room is equipped with advanced technologies and communication systems that enable swift response and efficient coordination by trained police personnel. This, he said, ensures the delivery of high-quality services to the public and timely assistance in emergency situations in line with the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goals to enhance safety, readiness, and community happiness.