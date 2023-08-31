RAK Police arrest gang for phone fraud, scams

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 10:26 PM

Seven Asians were arrested by the Ras Al Khaimah Police's investigation and criminal investigation teams for their involvement in phone fraud and scams.

The gang sent fake messages to victims' phones or WhatsApp accounts, informing them they needed to renew their bank account information or their banking services would be suspended.

Those deceived allowed the gang to gain access to their bank accounts. The gang would then transfer the funds from the victim's accounts to other accounts in other banks inside and outside the country.

In a statement, Brigadier Tariq Mohammed bin Saif, Acting Director-General of Operations at the Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the police operations room received a telephone report that was referred to the Al Jazeera Island Police Station, as the victim was within its jurisdiction when the incident occurred.

The report stated that a resident of the emirate was the victim of electronic fraud and the embezzlement of a large sum of money by a caller who claimed to be a bank representative, he added.

The report was immediately referred to the Investigations and Criminal Investigations Department-Cyber Crimes Branch of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, which then took the necessary security measures, he noted.

A team of investigators from the Investigations and Criminal Investigations Department who are trained and qualified to deal with cybercrimes was formed and quickly located the culprits in Sharjah, froze their bank accounts, seized their money and closed their balances, he further added.

With the help of the Sharjah Police, they arrested the culprits, who had many bank cards from foreign accomplices and cash from their illegal activities, Brigadier bin Saif said, adding that authorities took legal action against the culprits and tried to restore victims' rights.

He then urged the public not to interact with strangers over the phone or via WhatsApp, especially those claiming to be bank representatives and that their banking information needs to be updated.