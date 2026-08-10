Hundreds of UAE jobs: RAK hospitality sector sees talent demand as Wynn ramps up hiring

Ras Al Khaimah’s hospitality sector is facing growing demand for talent as Wynn Al Marjan Island ramps up recruitment, with 109 positions currently listed on the resort’s careers website across hospitality, food and beverage, gaming, facilities and theatre operations.

Wynn Al Marjan Island added a net 57 employees during the second quarter of 2026, taking its workforce to 425, according to Wynn Resorts’ latest earnings presentation. The team largely comprises senior executives, senior managers and employees in general and administrative functions, with key division heads and senior leaders now in place across gaming and non-gaming operations.

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Recruitment specialists say the hiring push is already beginning to influence the wider Ras Al Khaimah job market, with employers likely to face greater competition for experienced hospitality professionals as the emirate’s tourism sector expands.

Nicki Wilson, managing director at Genie Recruitment, said Wynn’s arrival was changing how candidates viewed opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah.

“We’re now finding that some candidates mention they’re open to Ras Al Khaimah before we even ask,” she said, adding that this suggested perceptions of the emirate were already shifting as anticipation around Wynn builds.

Wilson said the emirate’s lower cost of living compared with Dubai, combined with the arrival of a globally recognised luxury brand, could make Ras Al Khaimah increasingly attractive to hospitality professionals seeking career progression alongside quality of life.

She also expects Wynn to draw candidates from across the UAE and internationally, noting that professionals who previously focused on Dubai and Abu Dhabi are becoming more open to opportunities in other emirates.

The strongest demand in the hospitality market is currently for operational leadership and specialist roles, including restaurant managers, hotel operations professionals, chefs and customer-facing positions, Wilson said.

There is particularly strong demand for chefs with expertise in specific cuisines, as well as professionals with fine-dining and luxury hospitality experience.

Beyond technical qualifications, employers are increasingly prioritising leadership, adaptability, emotional intelligence, training ability and the capacity to deliver high-quality guest experiences, she said.

Mahesh Shahdadpuri, group chairman of TASC Outsourcing, said Wynn’s recruitment plans were creating a “ripple effect” across the emirate’s hospitality market.

A project of this scale could increase demand not only for hotel staff but also across food and beverage, retail, facilities management, transportation and support services, he said.

“As businesses prepare for increased visitor numbers and continued tourism growth, many are strengthening their own teams to remain competitive,” Shahdadpuri said.

He identified hotel operations, food and beverage, housekeeping, engineering, finance, and sales and marketing among the areas where demand remains strongest.

The recruitment market, however, is not expected to be limited to experienced hospitality professionals.

Shahdadpuri said the sector was creating opportunities for graduates and people moving into hospitality from industries such as aviation, retail, customer service and luxury services, where skills including communication and customer experience can be transferred.

Aws Ismail, director at Marc Ellis Consulting & Training, said the next phase of Wynn’s recruitment would be particularly significant because much of the senior leadership hiring appeared to have already taken place.

Wynn ended 2025 with 251 employees, according to its annual report, meaning the company has added 174 employees so far in 2026.

“They finished last year with 251 people, and that was mostly senior management and back office, so the leadership piece is basically done,” Ismail said. “The next 2,750 are operational.”

He said the scale of the remaining recruitment meant the resort was likely to draw talent from hotels already operating in Ras Al Khaimah, as only a portion of the workforce could realistically be brought in from overseas.

Among the roles likely to remain in demand are food and beverage management, front office, revenue and engineering, he said.

Gaming, however, presents a different recruitment challenge.

“There’s never been a licensed casino in the UAE, so there’s simply no one here who’s done that in the country,” Ismail said, adding that Wynn would therefore need to recruit internationally for some gaming roles.

At the same time, the expansion could create opportunities for graduates and career changers, particularly in areas where employees can be trained from scratch.

“Gaming especially, because nobody here has worked a floor before, so they’ll have to train people regardless of background if they choose to hire locally,” he said.

The increase in recruitment could also put pressure on salaries and benefits as hotels compete to retain their existing staff.

Ismail expects pay to become more competitive, particularly in the middle of the market, but said the impact could be more visible in accommodation and family benefits than in basic salaries.

Wilson similarly expects competition for hospitality talent to intensify over the next 12 to 18 months, particularly for management and specialist luxury hospitality positions.

As demand rises, she said employers could respond with more competitive salaries and benefits, while also focusing on onboarding, leadership development and employee engagement to retain staff as they scale up.

For Shahdadpuri, the broader challenge will be building a sustainable talent pipeline as more tourism and lifestyle projects come online.

Employers are expected to compete not only through compensation but also through career progression, training, workplace culture and employee wellbeing, he said.

With Wynn targeting a workforce of 3,000 employees by the end of 2026, the resort’s recruitment drive is likely to remain a major factor in Ras Al Khaimah’s hospitality labour market as the emirate prepares for the next phase of its tourism growth.