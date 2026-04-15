Free bus rides in Ras Al Khaimah on World Public Transport Day

The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah has announced free bus services for residents and visitors on World Public Transport Day. In a post on Instagram, the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (Rakta) said all bus rides across the emirate on Friday, April 17, 2026, will be free of charge.

It was not immediately clear if other emirates would follow suit to celebrate the annual occasion.

In Oman, too, Mwasalat, revealed a similar initiative and declared unlimited free rides for residents and tourists in the capital, Muscat, and in the city of Salalah on April 17.

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Celebrated worldwide on April 17, World Public Transport Day is a global celebration of how public transportation connects people – to work, to life, to each other.

It is a global celebration of the critical role public transport plays in our everyday lives, the success of our towns and cities, our economic prosperity and sustainable development.