Visitors can soon be in 'space' on Earth as RAK to replicate zero gravity in new programme

From high-G flight simulations to zero-gravity training concepts, Ras Al Khaimah is preparing to take experiential tourism to new heights with the launch of the UAE’s first commercial astronaut training initiative, unveiled in the presence of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The ambitious project is the result of a strategic partnership between Action Flight Aviation and BLINC Space, bringing immersive astronaut-style experiences to the emirate as part of its broader push to position itself as a future-focused destination for adventure and premium tourism.

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The memorandum of understanding was signed during a high-profile event attended by leading spaceflight experts and investors, including Ché Bolden, son of former Nasa Administrator Charles F. Bolden Jr., and NASA astronaut Jeanette J. Epps.

Under the partnership, the two organisations will introduce immersive astronaut-training experiences in Ras Al Khaimah, featuring high-performance aviation, G-force conditioning, aerobatic flight operations, parachute and freefall preparation, and zero-gravity training concepts.

The programmes are designed as structured journeys tailored for future private astronauts, corporate groups, and adventure-focused visitors seeking transformative experiences.

Participants will undergo training in controlled, simulated airborne environments that replicate launch and re-entry conditions, spatial disorientation, high-pressure decision-making, and the physical and mental demands of human spaceflight.

The initiative aligns closely with Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism development strategy, supporting the emirate’s ambition to become a future-focused destination offering differentiated and premium experiential tourism products.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority Chief Commercial Officer Brent Anderson said the initiative reflects the emirate’s focus on delivering innovative experiences that combine adventure, technology, and high-end tourism.

Mac Malkawi, Founder and CEO of BLINC Space, said the partnership aims to help shape the UAE’s future in space by giving people direct access to the world of human spaceflight and astronaut preparation.

Captain Wayne A. Jack, Founder and CEO of Action Flight Aviation and Vertical Advanced Flight Training, said the collaboration expands the company’s aviation offerings into a new category that merges tourism, human performance, and space readiness.

Under the agreement, Action Flight Aviation will exclusively operate all airborne training and aviation activities in Ras Al Khaimah under its GCAA Air Operator Certificate and Air Training Organization approvals, while BLINC Space will oversee astronaut program architecture, curriculum integration, international partnerships, and global participant engagement.

Initial experiences are expected to launch in the second half of 2026 and will include astronaut-inspired G-force training, aerobatic flight experiences, aviation handling programmes, and introductory space-readiness activities. Future phases are expected to introduce multi-day astronaut training packages, advanced free-fall systems, fast-jet experiences, and zero-gravity parabolic flight operations.