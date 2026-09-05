RAK supports Emirati workforce as women make up to 90% of HR department

Ras Al Khaimah is stepping up efforts to support Emiratis entering and advancing in the workforce through family-friendly policies, career development and leadership training, as women continue to play a major role across government departments.

Women account for between 80 and 90 per cent of the workforce at Ras Al Khaimah Government’s Human Resources Department, with Emirati women making up the majority.

Sara Ahmed Al Zaabi, Director General at the Human Resources Department of Ras Al Khaimah Government, made the remarks on the sidelines of the Emirati Women’s Day event, “The Mark She Makes.” Hosted by the Al Qasimi Foundation in collaboration with Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Resort, the event highlighted women’s contributions across generations.

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She said the strong presence of women in human resources reflects the nature of the sector, which combines technical expertise with the ability to work closely with people.

“We contribute to empowering employees. We look at their career needs and help government entities provide the necessary development and training,” Al Zaabi said, highlighting the department's role across Ras Al Khaimah Government.

Women make up as much as 90 per cent of the Human Resources Department’s workforce. Across the wider Ras Al Khaimah Government, however, the workforce is evenly split between women and men, with each accounting for 50 per cent.

Work-life balance

Supporting employees beyond their careers is also part of the department’s approach. Al Zaabi highlighted policies designed to help staff balance work and family responsibilities, including special permissions for mothers during the back-to-school period to take younger children to and from school, particularly those attending nurseries.

“We try to be flexible with them when it comes to family,” she said, adding that family-supportive policies are an important part of creating a supportive working environment for Emirati employees.

How RAK plans to develop Emirati talent

The department is also working on succession planning to develop Emirati talent and prepare employees for future leadership positions. Leadership, empowerment and mentoring programmes are designed to support employees as they progress through different stages of their careers.

This focus starts early, with programmes aimed at helping young Emiratis, including graduates, prepare for the workplace. The initiatives are open to both men and women.

One such initiative is the Ras Al Khaimah Empowerment Platform, which focuses on training and developing talent across the emirate. Professionals with expertise in different fields can take part as trainers, sharing their knowledge and skills with others in the workforce.

Leadership programmes are also designed to support ambitious young Emiratis as they progress from specialist roles and section heads to department directors, deputy director generals and eventually director generals.

“The whole career cycle and pathway is available to us,” Al Zaabi said, adding that the programmes are designed to support employees who are ambitious and willing to develop their capabilities and pursue leadership positions.

Looking ahead, Al Zaabi said the department is developing plans for 2028 to 2030 that align with Ras Al Khaimah’s wider vision and focus on creating a supportive quality of life for citizens.