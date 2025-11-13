  • search in Khaleej Times
Indian expat from Dubai wins Dh5,000 in diabetes challenge

The awards ceremony saw winners from individual categories share a total prize fund of Dh20,000

Published: Thu 13 Nov 2025, 12:04 PM

Karthik Anbazhagan, an Indian national residing in Dubai, has been crowned the top male winner of the annual RAK Diabetes Challenge 2025. The challenge concluded today, Thursday, November 13, 2025, at RAK Hospital.

Karthik was awarded a cash prize of Dh5,000 for achieving a remarkable reduction in his HbA1c levels — from 9.6 to 6.94 — during the three-month challenge.

The awards ceremony, which saw winners from individual categories share a total prize fund of Dh20,000, was presented by senior officials from RAK Hospital and the RAK Diabetes Center.

The fourth edition of this challenge, which is designed to fight diabetes through lifestyle transformation, education and medical guidance, was launched in August. Participants were evaluated at the start and end of the challenge, with winners selected by a medical expert panel based on BMI improvement, HbA1C reduction, and lifestyle score.