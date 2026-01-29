Over 666,000 counterfeit items worth Dh31 million seized in Ras Al Khaimah
The campaigns are part of its ongoing efforts to enhance market safety, protect consumer rights, and ensure compliance with laws and regulations governing trademarks
Thu 29 Jan 2026, 11:02 AM
Ajanta Paul
Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah addressed 937 consumer complaints during 2025, and managed to resolve 95 per cent of the cases, according to official figures.
As per the statement 28 reports were about counterfeit products with registered trademarks in the emirate's markets. Authorities acted immediately after receiving these complaints and the inspection teams were mobilised.