UAE: RAK companies register over Dh10 billion in capital during Q3 2025

Ras Al Khaimah’s business activity continued to show strong investor confidence in the third quarter of 2025, with total registered capital for active business licenses reaching Dh10.68 billion.

The wholesale and retail trade and vehicle repair sector led all industries, accounting for Dh3.03 billion, or 28.3 per cent of total registered capital. It was followed by the financial and insurance sector, with Dh2.42 billion (22.6 per cent), and the manufacturing sector, with Dh1.62 billion (15.2 per cent). Together, these three sectors accounted for nearly two-thirds of the emirate’s total registered capital, underscoring their key role in Ras Al Khaimah’s economy.

In terms of business activity, the commercial sector had the highest number of active licenses at 9,438, followed by construction with 3,766 and manufacturing with 2,852. The fastest-growing sectors included information and communications (28 per cent), health and social work (15 per cent), and professional and technical activities (14 per cent), reflecting the emirate’s shift toward modern, service-driven industries.

Al Nakheel remained the leading area for business licenses, with 2,294, followed by Ras Al Khaimah city with 1,979 and Al Qusaidat with 1,504. Al Nakheel also recorded the highest registered capital, at around Dh2.52 billion, followed by Al Jazirah Al Hamra with Dh1.9 billion and Al Qusaidat with Dh737 million.

Among emerging areas, Al Dhait and Shamal recorded the strongest growth in license numbers, up 45.5 per cent and 53.9 per cent respectively. Al Maareed and Al Mamoura saw the biggest increases in registered capital, rising by 36.7 per cent and 34.9 per cent, respectively. This reflects a gradual expansion of business activity into new areas while established hubs such as Al Nakheel and Al Qusaidat remain central to the emirate’s economy.

The Department of Economic Development said these indicators reflect sustained economic growth and strong investor confidence in Ras Al Khaimah’s business environment.

The department credited the momentum to investment-friendly policies, sectoral diversity, and ongoing improvements in infrastructure and regulation, which continue to strengthen Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a leading business and investment destination in the UAE and the wider region.