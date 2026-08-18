RAK residents can get discounts, benefits by being a tourism ambassador

Ras Al Khaimah is turning its residents and citizens into tourism ambassadors, encouraging them to invite family, friends and business connections from abroad to discover the emirate through a new initiative offering discounted stays, attraction tickets and other exclusive benefits.

The “RAK Ambassador” initiative was launched on August 18 to strengthen the emirate’s position as a global tourism and investment destination and support the objectives of Ras Al Khaimah Vision 2030.

Under the initiative, citizens and residents aged 18 and above can register as ambassadors and nominate visitors from abroad during the campaign, which runs from August 19 to October 31, 2026.

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Visitors must be registered before arriving in the UAE on a tourist visa or visa on arrival, while each eligible host can nominate more than one visitor.

The initiative is designed to encourage residents to share the opportunities and beauty of RAK with their personal and professional networks, helping attract international visitors and increase spending across the hospitality, tourism and retail sectors.

Visitors taking part will have access to a range of exclusive offers, including discounted hotel stays, tickets to major tourist attractions, restaurant and cafe discounts, marine activities and safari tours.

The package includes special benefits on luxury car rentals and exclusive shopping offers at Al Manar Mall.

The initiative was launched by the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and is described as the first-of-its-kind in the emirate.

The initiative aims to diversify tourism and investment experiences while giving citizens and residents an active role in promoting the emirate, said Dr Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The initiative also brings together public and private sector partners, with the aim of increasing tourism activity, visitor spending and hotel occupancy while supporting the growth of Ras Al Khaimah’s hospitality and commercial sectors.

Registration for the “RAK Ambassador” initiative is available through the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry website.