'Car didn't stop' after braking: UAE motorists urged to check vehicles ahead of rainy weekend

As rain is expected across parts of the UAE, motorists and automobile experts are recalling what happened the last time it poured not just slippery roads, but braking issues that led to minor accidents.

According to a Khaleej Times report, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast rain, with cloudy conditions and scattered showers likely in some areas.

For some, the danger came even after the rain had stopped.

Abbas W, a Sharjah resident, said the roads looked dry when he stepped out after the showers last week. “I didn’t think there was any issue because the surface seemed clear,” he said.

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“But suddenly, a car hit me from behind. The driver told me he pressed the brake, but the car didn’t stop and the impact damaged my cars rear bumper."

Similar complaints were shared by other motorists, who said their vehicles did not slow down as expected during or shortly after the rain.

Mechanics said that the issue is usually not a complete brake failure, but a combination of conditions that reduce stopping power.

“During rain, a thin layer of water forms between the tyre and the road, which reduces grip. Even if the road looks dry later, the surface may still be slightly slick,” said Sony Rajappan, co-owner of Car Lynx garage. “On top of that, brake discs can have a film of moisture, which can delay braking response for a few seconds.”

He added that modern systems like ABS continue to function, but can behave differently in such conditions. “When ABS activates, drivers may feel vibration and think something is wrong. In reality, the system is trying to prevent the wheels from locking.”

Usman, a technician at Al Fawzan Auto Workshop in Sharjah, said vehicle condition also plays a key role. “If the ABS sensors are dirty, worn out, or if there is any wiring issue, water can affect how the system reads wheel speed,” he said. “That can lead to delayed response or uneven braking, especially in older or poorly maintained cars.”

He mentioned that tyres are just as important. “Worn-out tyres are a big risk in rain. Even with good brakes, the car will not stop properly if the grip is low.”

Experts say such factors combined can increase stopping distance, catching drivers off guard especially in situations like sudden braking in traffic.

With rain expected in the coming days, motorists are advised to keep a safe distance, avoid sudden braking, and ensure their vehicles particularly brakes and tyres are in good condition.