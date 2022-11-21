Rainy season in UAE: Police intensify emergency response plan, urge residents to prepare in advance

A team has also been formed to conduct field visits and inspections of sites that are likely to be most affected by rainy weather

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 21 Nov 2022, 12:42 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Police is all set to face the challenges the rainy season will bring this time of year through the intensified emergency programmes it has set in place to ensure the safety of the emirate's residents.

Police held a meeting, a top official said, chaired by Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police and Head of the Local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster team, to ensure appropriate emergency procedures are in place during the season. During the meeting, a team was formed to conduct field visits and inspections of sites and areas that are likely to be most affected during the rain.

The meetings also reviewed the readiness of the emirate's infrastructure – in implementation of the strategy of the Ministry of Interior, which aims to preserve the safety and ensure the protection of lives and property, and to spread and enhance this security and safety.

Major General Ali bin Alwan praised the tireless efforts of those in charge of the team to reach the desired goals, and urged residents to make efforts during the rain season to support the team's security goals, by preparing in advance for any emergency, and ensuring flexibility in dealing with all types of emergencies and crises.

