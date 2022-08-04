Rains in UAE: Bodies of five Pakistanis who died in floods identified

Of the five deceased, two were residents of Sharjah, two from Fujairah and one from Ras Al Khaimah

Bodies of all the five Pakistani nationals who died in the UAE floods have been identified and will be repatriated in the next five to six days to different cities in the South Asian country, a senior official said on Thursday.

Hassan Afzal Khan, consul-general at Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, said they are in touch with the families of the five people who died in the floods.

The UAE recorded the highest rainfall in 27 years last month, resulting in massive flooding in Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior announced the death of seven residents in massive flooding. Five of them - four men and one woman - were Pakistani nationals. An old couple was among the five people who died during the floods.

“All five bodies will be repatriated to Pakistan. Work on the repatriation of the four bodies has been initiated. One body is scheduled to be repatriated tomorrow (Friday) by a PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) flight. In the next five to six days, all the bodies will be repatriated,” Khan told Khaleej Times in an interview on Thursday.

Two bodies would be repatriated to Faisalabad and one each to Chakwal, Gujrat and Lasbela.

Khan added that the mission is facilitating whoever is approaching the consulate for help from the flood-hit northern and eastern areas of the UAE in terms of issuance of passports and ID cards.

He suggested that people can apply for passports and Nadra cards through online services as well.