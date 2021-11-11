Rain prayers in UAE mosques tomorrow: Timings across Emirates announced

Mosques across the UAE will host the special congregational prayers for rains tomorrow, November 12.

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had last week directed that Salaat Al Istisqaa be offered across the country.

On Thursday, State news agency Wam tweeted the timings of the prayer across the Emirates:

>> Abu Dhabi: 12 noon

>> Dubai: 11.56am

>> Sharjah: 11.55am

>> Ajman: 11.54am

>> Umm Al Quwain: 11.54am

>> Ras Al Khaimah: 11.53am

>> Fujairah: 11.51am

>> Khor Fakkan: 11.51am

>> Al Ain: 11.54am

>> Al Dhafra: 12.02pm

Through the special prayer, worshippers call on Allah to bless the country with rain and mercy.

This isn’t the first time that rain prayers are being held in the country. Salaat Al Istisqaa was performed in 2020, 2017, 2014, 2011 and 2010 — usually between November and December, based on Khaleej Times' research.