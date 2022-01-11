Rain in Dubai: How to stay safe during bad weather; tips to avoid electricity failure

Dewa urges customers to undertake necessary measures to maintain electricity supply during the rainy season

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 11:09 AM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) called on customers to undertake necessary measures during the rainy season to avoid any internal interruptions and ensure the safety and continuity of the electricity supply.

It advised residents to use the services of a competent technician to carry out regular maintenance work, check exposed connections, electrical cabinets and meter boxes; and secure them by using water-proof sockets and fixtures to avoid any interruption in Dewa’s services.

In case of internal issues, customers can use the Dewa store to get the services of technical service providers.

The utility services provider urged customers to close all electrical cabinets, replace any damaged meter windows, seal all spare conduits on rooftops and check all the connections are properly earthed to ensure the continuity of safe and stable electricity supplies.

Dewa said its emergency number 991 is also available for any urgent technical notifications. Guidelines and tips to ensure a stable and secure electricity supply are available on https://www.dewa.gov.ae/rain.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s constant development of its capabilities to forecast risk and adapt to change have helped it achieve the best international results in recording the world’s lowest Customer Minutes Lost (CML) of 1.66 minutes per year in 2020; compared to around 15 minutes in Europe. It also recorded one of the lowest water-network losses of 5.1 per cent in 2020, compared to about 15 per cent in North America.

