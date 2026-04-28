Race against the heat: UAE spots to explore before summer shuts the door

UAE residents have just weeks left to make the most of the country's outdoor destinations before summer temperatures make it near-impossible to spend time outside. With the mercury set to climb past 40°C by June, here are some places worth visiting now:

Masfout, Ajman: The mountain village that surprised the world

Masfout earned the title of Best Tourism Village in the World from the United Nations Tourism Organisation in 2025, beating 270 villages from 65 countries. About 90 minutes from Dubai, the village sits noticeably cooler and quieter than the coast. The Masfout Gateway, inaugurated in February 2026, serves as a new entry point reflecting the area's heritage character. GO Camp on Burj Al Boomah peak offers glamping with ridge views, and local Emirati guides lead hiking trails through the terrain. The entire appeal is outdoors; once summer arrives, that appeal shrinks fast.

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Abu Dhabi: four reasons to go outside before June

The Corniche and its public beach are at their most enjoyable in April, when the water is warm enough for swimming. Saadiyat Beach offers clear water without the crowds. The Eastern Mangroves, where kayaking routes cut through tidal forest, become far less inviting once the heat sets in. Yas Marina and Yas Beach are best experienced now. Waterfront restaurants and outdoor evening activity work entirely differently in April than they do in August.

Al Ain: Jebel Hafeet, the Oasis and Green Mubazzarah

Named Arab Capital of Tourism for 2026, Al Ain earns its title most convincingly before the heat sets in. Jebel Hafeet rises to nearly 1,300 metres with views across the Omani border. At its base, Green Mubazzarah hot springs, lawns and mountain breeze is a long-standing family favourite. Al Ain Oasis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is best walked in the early morning when the falaj channels are running. By July, the mountain is still there. The motivation to climb is not.

Al Dhafra: Liwa desert before the morning window closes

The Liwa desert sits at the edge of the Empty Quarter, its crescent dunes are among the largest in the world. Desert camps make the early morning experience accessible without a pre-dawn drive. Liwa Oasis, with its date groves and old watchtowers, is worth an afternoon on its own. By July, the morning window has closed. The drive from Abu Dhabi is just over two hours.

Dubai: Last call for outdoor family attractions

Global Village reopened on April 20 for its final stretch before the summer closure. It is open daily from 4pm to 1am. Dubai Miracle Garden, home to over 150 million flowers, shuts completely for summer. Dubai Safari Park, with around 3,000 animals in open enclosures, also closes to protect animals and visitors. Al Qudra Lakes remains accessible year-round but is best visited in the early morning before temperatures climb.

Sharjah: Mleiha and Al Qasba

Mleiha National Park combines an archaeological centre with glamping, desert driving and stargazing, open from 9am daily. Entry starts from Dh25. Al Qasba on the Sharjah waterfront offers gondola rides, a water park, the Eye of the Emirates Ferris wheel and dancing fountains best enjoyed while the evening air still cooperates.

Ras Al Khaimah: Natural getways

Wadi Shawka, 45 minutes from RAK city, has natural pools and mountain springs. Dhayah Fort, the UAE's only remaining hilltop fort, offers views across the emirate. Jazirat Al Hamra is one of the Gulf's most intact abandoned coastal villages. Suwaidi Pearl Farm in Al Rams offers boat trips and pearl diving history for the whole family. All considerably more enjoyable in April than in July.