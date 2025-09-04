UAE: Crying at work? You could be 'quiet cracking', experts say

When her manager asks, “Can you take this on?”, Sabina (name changed) hears herself say yes — even as her chest tightens at the sight of her overflowing to-do list. She needed this job more than anything else — even if it meant doing the work of three people as her company struggled financially.

It had been over a year of consistent overwork, and the 22-year-old could not deny the toll her work environment was beginning to take on her. The scene after she got home every day was the same: slumped on the couch, tears silently slipping down her face as she 'doomscrolled', knowing she’d have to do it all over again tomorrow.

This isn't a story unique to Sabina. This now-global phenomenon has been taking the internet by storm in recent months, with employees across the globe sharing their experiences on social media platforms, like TikTok and LinkedIn. Some UAE employees say they also relate to the experience, which they liken to the initial stages of burnout.

What is 'quiet cracking'?

The pandemic didn’t just change how people work; it left a lasting mark on how people feel at work. Beyond resignations and burnout, a more hidden challenge is spreading across workplaces: employees who remain in their roles but feel increasingly unsettled and detached.

Unlike visible turnover (like 'The Great Resignation' trend) or sharp drops in performance, this issue seeps in silently. Employees stay at their jobs and deliver on tasks, but feel their motivation and satisfaction wearing away on the inside.

Quiet cracking isn’t about just exhaustion; it’s the slow breakdown of feeling fulfilled at work, driven by uncertainty in the job market, limited pathways for growth, fear of outdated skills, and the looming impact of AI.

In Dubai, Indian expat Jamie (name changed on request) who works at a social media agency is barely "holding it together". Responsibilities at her workplace keep mounting, she says, with no financial incentive or structure for growth in the organisation to make her feel appreciated.

She later said she can't think of a future at her company and is "always on the lookout" for other roles, but can't quit because she needs the income.

According to a survey by Talent LMS, which coined the term 'quiet cracking' based on their findings, one in five workers in the US say they are stuck in a "persistent state of workplace unhappiness" leading to "disengagement, poor performance, or plans to quit."

Isn't this just burnout?

It's definitely "cut from the same cloth", says Heba Ali, a CDA-licensed psychologist in Dubai.

She said that "key difference" between clinical depression, burnout and quiet cracking is that "the latter is experienced mostly at work and may not spill onto a person’s personal life with family and friends".

In a similar vein, Pedro Lacerda, Country Head UAE at TASC Group, says that quiet cracking often "goes unnoticed", as employees' external performance and attendance may initially remain unaffected.

"This 'silent burnout' does not immediately impact productivity metrics but can ultimately lead to a significant loss of overall engagement if left unaddressed," he adds.

Traditional burnout, however, is typically more noticeable, "often showing itself as overwhelming exhaustion, chronic stress, and an inability to meet work demands. Employees who are burnt out may openly struggle with their workload to the point of absence or an observable decline in output and morale."

On the other hand, something as severe as clinical depression impacts all parts of a person's life and requires clinical support from a mental health professional. Heba Ali emphasises that if quiet cracking is left unchecked, it could "develop into burnout and then if prolonged again, might lead to clinical depression".

How it begins

This doesn't happen overnight. SK, a senior consultant in Dubai, says that "there’s often a bit of dread" when she's heading into the day.

She adds that "there are times when expectations feel unrealistic, like working late into the night or on weekends, sacrificing family time just to hit tight deadlines that could probably be negotiated with clients."

Lacerda elaborated, "A consistently high workload, unrealistic deadlines, and an unrelenting pace without adequate resources or support are major contributors to employee burnout."

"When staff feel they have no control over their schedules or the tasks they handle, feelings of helplessness take root, making day-to-day challenges overwhelming," he said.

SK began 'cracking' when she started working late nights during Ramadan, a month holy to her as a practising Muslim, with there being little to no consideration for her. She also says that there is "pressure" to attend work-related social gatherings, even ones that don't match her preferences, like drinking-focused ones. For Jamie, it was the lack of appreciation or a bonus over two years.

Heba Ali concurs, "If an employee is constantly overlooked, receives no recognition, praise, or acknowledgement, it can lead to resentment, feelings of unworthiness, lower self-esteem, self-doubt, lack of trust, and low motivation." Which, in turn, could cause them to begin cracking, quietly.

This isn't all, though. Both expats that Khaleej Times spoke to highlighted how politics within their respective companies and favouritism — among other things — took a toll on their mental health.

Quiet cracking vs quiet quitting

'Quiet cracking' — not to be confused with 'quiet quitting' — happens when an employee shows up to work and is outwardly meeting expectations but is unable to go above and beyond after losing motivation due to a vast number of reasons, including feeling overworked, underpaid and/or underappreciated.

On the other hand, Lacerda elaborates that quiet quitting is reflected in reduced participation and a lack of willingness to 'go the extra mile'.

"'Quiet quitters' typically fulfill only the minimum requirements of their roles, making no extra effort and avoiding additional responsibilities. This behaviour is often a conscious decision to maintain boundaries or protest poor workplace conditions."

What employers can do

To maintain a healthy and successful workplace, recognising employee wellbeing is imperative. When managers or HR notice early signs that an employee may be quietly struggling it becomes essential to step in with empathy, discretion, and a structured approach.

Lacerda says that some things to look out for could be "reduced initiative, emotional withdrawal, a drop in communication, unpredictable dips in focus or performance, and a sense of cynicism about growth."

He adds that managers should observe employee performance and any visible signs of stress. "Rather than addressing these solely through performance-focused discussions, it is critical to approach the employee with sensitivity, expressing care and support rather than judgment."

According to a TalentLMS survey conducted earlier this year, 47 per cent of employees who are quiet cracking say managers do not listen to their concerns.

All is not lost, however; workplaces can introduce some initiatives to boost their employees' emotional well-being.

Ali says that raising awareness on conditions like burnout, giving wellness days off, providing flexible work timings, taking anonymous feedback from employees, promoting proper work life balance and creating spaces for open communication when employees feel burnt out could help create a better workspace.

Lacerda adds that once intervention takes place, it must be backed with tangible support. "Whether it’s workload adjustments, flexible working arrangements, professional counseling through employee assistance programmes, or continued check-ins, the goal is to ensure employees feel supported both professionally and personally."

How to avoid 'cracking'

If you are experiencing any of these concerns, there are several practices you can implement in your workplace. "It's okay to decline additional work or responsibilities if you're already stretched thin. Saying no is a crucial self-care skill," Heba Ali says.

Here's a list of things you can do, according to Ali:

Set boundaries: Establish clear distinctions between work and personal life. Avoid overextending yourself by setting limits on work hours and commitments.

Time management: Learn effective time management techniques to prioritise tasks and reduce stress related to deadlines and workloads.

Practise mindfulness: Engage in activities such as praying, meditation, breathing exercises (to reduce disengagement and dissociation), or simply going for a walk.

Switch off from work: Once you get home, disconnect from work. Set aside time each week for a fun activity or hobby, whether alone, with friends, or with family. Remember to value rest.

Communicate openly: Be honest with a trusted friend, spouse, or colleague you can rely on for support and assistance. This helps reduce the temptation to isolate and suffer in silence.

Prioritise rest: Reduce screen time, aim for at least seven hours of sleep, and try to go to bed earlier.

Maintain a wellness journal: Write down negative thoughts and feelings to prevent rumination and help regulate your emotions.

If you feel like your emotional wellbeing has spiralled and is affecting all parts of your life detrimentally, seek professional help.