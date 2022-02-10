Queen's Baton Relay tours Expo 2020 Dubai on UK National Day

A 20-minute cultural presentation welcomed the parade at the India Pavilion

The United Kingdom's National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai kicked off on Thursday morning with the Coldstream Guards Band of the British Army leading the 16th Queen's Baton Relay from the UK Pavilion across the site, ahead of July's 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

A 20-minute cultural presentation welcomed the parade at the India Pavilion, led by Tadu Mamu, Consul for Culture, Press and Labour at the Consulate General of India in Dubai, and Dr Gunveena Chadha, Director of the India Pavilion.

Navkiran Mann, one of the baton bearers, said it was an honour to be part of the Queen's Baton Relay: "It feels amazing. My parents are from India. I was born and raised in the UK, so it means a lot to me."

