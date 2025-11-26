Watch: UAE residents fall for QR code scam; Sharjah Police issue warning

Have you ever seen a random QR code on a wall in public and reached to your phone to scan it? You are not alone.

Sharjah Police recently conducted an interesting experiment, in which they printed out a QR code and posted it in a public place. The QR code was captioned 'Free WiFi' — a particularly enticing offer.

The goal of the experiment was to see how many people scan the code, which had no official logo and no explanation of where it would lead, without doing any checks. When people scanned the QR code, they did not receive free WiFi, but a warning instead.

Watch the video below to see how it went:

What are the risks of scanning unverified QR codes?

QR codes are intuitive and simple. The technology makes it easy for both businesses and users to pass or get information. As seen in the Sharjah Police video, the process is so simple that people do not think twice before taking out their phones and scanning.

However, it is this very simplicity that can lead to fraud or misuse.

Bad actors can post QR codes that lead to websites that steal information or plant malware into an unsuspecting users phone. This is why it is important to stay vigilant and refrain from scanning unofficial QR codes.

How to protect yourself against QR code scams

Earlier, Dubai Municipality had shared tips to protect oneself against these scams.