QR codes are an easy, convenient way for businesses and individuals to share information. You simply point your phone camera at the code and a link pops up.

Did you know, however, that this simple technology can be used to commit fraud?

Dubai Municipality has warned that every QR code you scan has the potential to be fraudulent, as it can lead you to bad websites which may steal your information.

The authority has shared some tips you can use to protect yourself from QR fraud:

Do not enter sensitive information, such as passwords, bank details, credit card numbers, into websites accessed by QR codes unless you are absolutely sure that they are safe.

When you point your phone at a QR code, the link will be available for you to view before you click on it. Dubai Municipality recommends checking the link first to see if its starts with "https"://", since this is an indicator that the connection between your phone and the website is a safe one.

Do not scan QR codes on walls or public places out of curiosity. Make sure you know who has posted the code before you scan it.

Your digital footprint is important, and must be secured. Any information you share online leaves you vulnerable to hackers. According to the Cybersecurity Council in the UAE, more than 1.4 billion accounts worldwide fall victims to hackers every month, as reported by WAM.