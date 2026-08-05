Qasr Al Watan named among world's top 100 travel experiences for 2026

Qasr Al Watan has been recognised in both Trip.Best’s Top 100 Global Attractions & Experiences 2026 and Top 100 Attractions & Experiences in Asia 2026, published by Trip.com.

Based on visitor reviews and performance indicators, the rankings highlight the palace’s position as one of the UAE’s leading cultural and heritage attractions.

Among the palace's highlights are the Great Hall, known for its traditional Arabian architecture and one of the world's largest central domes, and the Spirit of Collaboration chamber, where meetings of the Federal Supreme Council, the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council are held. The hall features an ornate chandelier made from 350,000 crystal pieces.

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Visitors can also explore the Presidential Gifts exhibition, featuring gifts received by UAE leaders from foreign delegates during state visits, and the Presidential Banquet hall, which showcases the protocols and traditions of Emirati hospitality with a collection of over 100,000 delicate serveware pieces.

The Qasr Al Watan Library houses more than 50,000 works documenting the region's literary and scholarly heritage, while the Golden Ink exhibition displays rare Arabic and Islamic manuscripts.

The palace also hosts the Military Music Show every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2:30 pm, and presents the daily Palace in Motion light and sound show at 7:30 pm, which highlights the UAE's history, present and future.

Together, these diverse experiences reinforce Qasr Al Watan's position as a leading cultural destination, where visitors can discover the history, heritage and values of the UAE through a memorable journey that seamlessly blends knowledge, culture, art and entertainment.