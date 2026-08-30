Pure-white falcon fetches record Dh1.5 million at Abu Dhabi auction

A rare pure-white falcon has sold for Dh1.5 million ($408,000) at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex) 2026, setting the highest auction price recorded at this year’s exhibition.

The Qarmousha Pure Ultra White was sold during the fifth auction held as part of the 23rd edition of Adihex, which is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club.

The falcon auction is part of the largest programme of auctions in the exhibition’s history, held under the theme “A Legacy of Pride” and organised by Adnec Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club.

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The exhibition is being held at Adnec Centre Abu Dhabi and runs until September 6.

Rare white falcon draws global attention

Owned by Mark Moglich Falcon Farm in the United States, the Qarmousha Pure Ultra White attracted strong interest from leading falconers and bidders because of its distinctive colouring and physical characteristics.

The falcon weighs 1kg and measures 16.5 inches in both length and width.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of Adnec Group, said the quality of falcons participating in the auctions underlined the international reputation the exhibition has built.

“The exceptional calibre of the falcons participating in these auctions reflects the global standing they have achieved through the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition,” he said.

He added that the auctions provide a platform for showcasing falcons and bloodlines from around the world while contributing to breed quality and sustainability.

Growing international participation

This year’s exhibition features 55 leading local and international falcon breeding and care farms, a 20 per cent increase compared with last year.

Nine of the participating farms are taking part for the first time, highlighting the growing international interest in Adihex’s falconry auctions and the wider exhibition.

Al Dhaheri said the event also supports efforts to preserve falconry and its traditions for future generations, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as an international destination for the sport and its associated heritage.