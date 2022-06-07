Electrolux purifies the indoor air that you can't see but can feel
Discover tailored air purification with the Electrolux Pure A9
Air is inescapable - not only is it the most abundant substance in the world, but we also rely on it for survival. While we've all heard of the importance of fresh air, few realise the true extent of health implications that can come about from breathing poor quality air.
Contributors of poor air quality
It may be shocking to learn that indoor air is 5-10 times worse than outdoor air. Whether in homes or commercial buildings, indoor pollutants stem from many sources. For instance, damp or humid indoor environments breed bacteria, that then seep into the air. Smoking, cooking, and using aerosol products are other common contributors to poor indoor air quality. Over time, these pollutants become trapped in our indoor environments and long-term exposure can have several implications on human health and wellbeing, ranging from respiratory illnesses to chest infections, and even eyesight issues.
The unfortunate reality is that we cannot simply solve the issue by getting our fix of fresh air from outdoors. In fact, concerns around poor outdoor air quality in the region are actually on the rise as we head into the summer months. As is the case every year, the rising temperatures cause strong winds that pick up the loose top layer of sand in the surrounding desert, blowing it into the city. But the most concerning factor of sandstorms isn't the poor visibility, it's the silica crystals, viruses, bacteria, dust mites, and fungi carried in the winds.
The sand particles inhaled are usually too large to be deposited in the lungs, so generally become trapped in the upper airway, causing irritation. Studies have found that more than 10 per cent of Saudis have asthma, a high prevalence caused at least partly by dust.
Another contributing factor is something known as fine dust - the invisible killer. This isn't the same as the large particles that form sandstorms. In fact, fine dust particles are so small, it would take 40 particles to match the same width as a single strand of hair. Its size is actually what makes fine dust so formidable. Unlike large dust particles, fine dust can bypass your nose and throat and be absorbed by your lungs and bloodstream, causing a range of respiratory issues. These tiny particles are created from vehicle emissions, power plants and factories, but also indoor activities such as cooking and burning candles.
While we have little control over the outdoor air quality, we do have control over improving our indoor air quality. Given that we spend approximately 90 per cent of our time indoors, doing so will help to drastically reduce our risk of developing related health issues. The question is, how?
Introducing Electrolux, a cleaning innovation brand born in Sweden in 1919. For 100 years, its products have made everyday living easier. Electrolux transforms homes into ideal spaces with products built from its know-how on implementing efficiency, hygienic conditions and insights learned from experts.
The Electrolux Pure A9 air purifier uses a five-step purification system to remove pollutants and replace them with cleaner air. First, the pre-filter is used to remove large particles such as animal hair. Then, the Deep Hepa 13 technology featured in the Pure A9 model removes 99.98 per cent of ultra-fine dust particles, while the outer Hepa 13 class dust collection filter eradicates bacteria, allergens and even viruses. In fact, studies showed that the Pure A9 air purifier removes up to 99.99 per cent of the SARS-Cov-2 virus. The final step is the removal of bad odours through the charcoal odour removal filter, leaving your environment smelling as fresh as it feels.
The device has been engineered specifically for your convenience to support better living. The intelligent PureSense system can monitor indoor air quality in real-time and automatically adjust the speed once optimum air quality levels have been achieved, keeping energy consumption at a minimum. What’s more, whether you're at home or on the go, you'll be able to monitor and optimise your indoor air quality through the connected app. The app allows you to start the purification process, check progress, and adjust your preferences remotely. You’ll even be able to use the app to determine the densities of fine dust particles, ultra-fine dust particles, and volatile compounds. The densities are displayed at four levels with different colours from 'good' to 'very bad'.
The most important feature is the Electrolux Pure A9 air purifier's ability to reach all corners of any room. By creating a powerful yet smooth spiral movement, which efficiently cleans and circulates indoor air throughout the whole room, the device reaches a clean air delivery rate that is up to four times higher than that of previous models.
Quality air demands a quality air purifier, and the Pure A9 checks all the boxes and more. Shape living for the better with our air purifier range, keeping your house fresh and ensuring wellbeing of your family.
