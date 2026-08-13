UAE public holidays: Rabi Al Awwal moon spotted; Prophet's birthday revealed

The crescent moon of the month of Rabi Al Awwal has been spotted in the UAE, marking the end of the Hijri month of Safar and revealing the date of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which is a public holiday in the country.

The sighting of the crescent means that August 14 will be the first day of Rabi Al Awwal, and the prophet's birthday, which falls on Rabi Al Awwal 12, will be on Tuesday, August 25.

In the UAE, residents get a one-day holiday to celebrate the occasion.

The Hijri (Islamic) calendar is based on lunar sightings, meaning the phases of the moon determine its months. Each month begins with the sighting of the new moon. On the 29th of every month, the moon-sighting committee convenes to observe the crescent and declare the commencement of the next Islamic month.

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Can residents expect a long weekend?

Except for Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha breaks, all other public holidays in the UAE can be moved to the beginning or end of the week if they fall on a weekday, according to a resolution introduced in 2025. This can be done only through a UAE Cabinet decision. The local government in each emirate may also announce additional holidays as deemed necessary.

Celebrating the prophet's birthday on a Tuesday this year means that the government may decide to transfer the one-day holiday, so that residents can enjoy a long three-day weekend.