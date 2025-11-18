UAE public holidays 2026: 6-day break, long weekends, transferable dates explained

The UAE ‘transferred’ its Eid Al Etihad public holiday for the first time, allowing residents to enjoy an extended four-day weekend for UAE National Day.

The National Day holidays were initially scheduled for December 2 and 3 (Tuesday and Wednesday), but were officially moved to December 1 and 2 (Monday and Tuesday). This resulted in a longer break for residents who follow the Saturday–Sunday weekend, giving them time off from November 29 to December 2.

A new law that came into effect at the beginning of 2025 allows certain public holidays to be transferred to the start or end of the week if they fall mid-week, enabling people to enjoy longer, continuous breaks.

This system is expected to benefit residents further in 2026, as the year features seven religious, national and general occasions that offer two confirmed extended weekends, including a six-day break; and four holidays that can be transferred to create longer weekends.

It is important to note that Islamic holiday dates depend on moon sighting, as each Hijri month can last 29 or 30 days depending on when the crescent is sighted. For planning purposes, the most recent astronomical calculations have been used to indicate the likely dates of Islamic festivals, including Eid Al Fitr, Arafah Day, Eid Al Adha, the Hijri New Year and the Prophet’s Birthday.

Happy New Year 2026

The year begins with a public holiday on the first day of 2026.

Holiday date: Thursday, January 1, 2026.

Transferable? Yes. If the UAE Cabinet issues a decision to transfer the holiday to Friday, January 2, residents would enjoy a three-day weekend to start the year.

Eid Al Fitr

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and offers three days of official holiday (Shawwal 1 to 3).

Holiday date: Dependent on moon sighting. The likely dates are Friday, March 20, to Sunday, March 22, giving residents a three-day weekend.

Transferable? No.

Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha

Arafah Day, observed on Dhul Hijjah 9, is considered the holiest day in Islam and is recognised as a public holiday in the UAE. It is followed by Eid Al Adha, which provides three additional days of holiday (Dhul Hijjah 10–13).

Holiday date: Dependent on moon sighting. The likely dates are Tuesday, May 26, to Friday, May 29. When combined with the Saturday–Sunday weekend, this could result in six consecutive days off, making it the longest expected official break of 2026.

Transferable? No.

Hijri New Year

The Islamic New Year is marked on the first day of Muharram.

Holiday date: Dependent on moon sighting. The likely date is Tuesday, June 16.

Transferable? Yes, subject to an official UAE Cabinet decision.

Prophet’s Birthday

This holiday falls on Rabi Al Awwal 12.

Holiday date: Dependent on moon sighting. The likely date is Tuesday, August 25.

Transferable? Yes, subject to an official UAE Cabinet decision.

UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad)

The UAE will celebrate its 55th National Day in 2026 with a two-day public holiday.

Holiday date: December 2 and 3 (Wednesday and Thursday).

Transferable? Yes — and if officially moved by a Cabinet resolution, the last public holiday of the year could turn into a long four-day weekend.