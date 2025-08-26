UAE announces public holiday for government employees on Prophet's birthday

The UAE declared Friday, September 5, as a public holiday for government employees across the country on the occasion of the Prophet's (PBUH) birthday.

Celebrated by many faithful across the globe, the holiday coincides with the religious occasion that falls on 12 Rabi Al Awwal of the Hijri calendar.

The holiday announcement means government employees will enjoy a three-day break, as Saturday and Sundays are the official weekends across the nation. Meanwhile, public sector employees in Sharjah already get Fridays off as part of their usual weekends.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Private sector employees in the UAE will also get a holiday on the same date and can enjoy an extended break if their weekend falls on Saturday and Sunday.

The announcement comes after the Rabi Al Awwal moon was not sighted on Saturday, August 23. This finding by the UAE's astronomy centre confirmed the month of Safar would last 30 days and the third month of the Hijri calendar would begin on Monday, August 25, leading the Prophet's (PBUH) birthday — which falls on 12 Rabi Al Awwal every year — to coincide with September 5.

In a rare occurrence, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will not be celebrating the Prophet's (PBUH) birthday on the same day as the Kingdom sighted the Moon a day before the Emirates.

The Hijri (Islamic) calendar is based on lunar sightings, meaning the phases of the moon determine its months. Each month begins with the sighting of the new moon.

On the 29th of every Hijri month, the UAE moon sighting committee convenes to observe the crescent and declare the commencement of the next Islamic month.