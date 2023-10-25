'Proud of this relationship': Austrian envoy to UAE on bilateral ties, mutual interests

Ties date back to era of nation’s late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, then Austrian Chancellor Bruno Kreisky, who first met in 1973

Photo by Ashwani Kumar

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 3:40 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 4:13 PM

The UAE and Austria share a long-standing and mutually beneficial relationship, which is set to hit new heights with cooperation in diverse sectors, a top envoy said in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE Government has been Austria’s “strong partner” and remains committed under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to further promote bilateral trade and investments, said Etienne Berchtold, Ambassador of Austria to the UAE.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and other ministers are very committed to this relationship,” the ambassador told Khaleej Times in an interview at the Austrian Embassy.

Marking the Austrian National Day, which falls on October 26, Berchtold underlined that the two nations enjoy a firm relationship and collaboration across many sectors.

“Our two nations are bound by very strong ties in all the domains, starting from people-to-people exchanges. We have very strong ties politically, economically, and culturally.”

The bilateral ties date back to the era of the UAE’s late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and then Austrian Chancellor Bruno Kreisky, who first met in 1973. The bilateral relations were established on March 10, 1974.

“Austria sees the UAE not just as a strategic partner but also a close friend. We are very proud of this relationship. We share many common goals, be it the promotion of multiculturalism, tolerance, and peace in the world.”

Strategic partnership

Last year, the UAE and Austria inked a Strategic Energy Security and Industrial Cooperation (SESIC) partnership, which focuses on projects of mutual interest in refined products, liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewables, and hydrogen and its derivatives.

“The UAE has expressed its willingness to supply Austria with LNG to cope with the consequences of the current geopolitical situation. We’re having discussions on cooperation in hydrogen, renewables, and in other domains. I’m very optimistic that this relationship will continue to be a wonderful success story.”

Berchtold pointed out a recent visit by a delegation from Abu Dhabi to Vienna to learn what Austria is doing with respect to smart cities, smart grids, waste management, and sustainability.

“We have a lot of well-established companies, which offer tailored solutions in the field of sustainability, waste management and decarbonisation. There is much we can do together in those areas,” Berchtold said and pointed out Etihad Rail as an “important project” for Austrian companies to get involved.

More than 200 Austrian companies have an established presence here in the UAE, with prominent ones being OMV, Borealis, ALPLA, Doka, and Unger Steel among others. Last year it was announced that Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) would acquire a 24.9 per cent shareholding in OMV from Mubadala.

Berchtold termed such partnerships as an “amazing success story” and “backbones” of bilateral relationships.

“It’s in Austria’s interest to further foster this trade relationship. We’re speaking about a trade volume of about $1 billion. Trade is growing this year at a good pace. I’m optimistic that we will have a higher number next year. The sky is the limit.”

Full support for COP28

Berchtold noted that COP28 is a “big priority” for Austria, and assured “full support” to the UAE and Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate and UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

“The UAE is leading the fight against climate change. Dr Sultan is putting all his efforts into achieving an ambitious outcome at COP28. We’re very optimistic that this will be a success.”

Austria will participate in COP28 with a very high-level delegation, including among several other ministers, leaders from business and other sectors, civil servants, and more.

People-to-people ties

Meanwhile, tourism, education, and cultural exchange are other key areas of cooperation. Nearly, 400,000 overnight stays from people from the UAE have been registered in Austria so far this year, and more Austrians are discovering the beauty of the emirates, the ambassador said.

“It’s very encouraging to see that people-to-people exchanges are prospering and growing,” Berchtold said and noted that both countries are connected by direct daily flights.

“There is a strong interest to particularly cooperate in the field of tertiary education,” he said and pointed out cooperation with the Khalifa University and ongoing talks with the MBZUAI to establish cooperation on artificial intelligence.

Berchtold noted that more than 2,500 Austrians are calling UAE their home, and enjoying the high quality of life in the emirates. “I’m honoured to serve as the ambassador. This is a dynamic and innovative country with a bright future. It’s wonderful to witness it in person.”

ALSO READ: