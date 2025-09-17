Children 8-16 most at risk: How UAE parents can keep them safe from online abuse

Many children feel the internet is a safe playground. An eight-year-old might find a new friend in a game chat, while a teenager might finally find someone who understands them. But what begins as comfort can quickly turn into a gateway to exploitation.

Why are children vulnerable?

"Younger children, especially those between the ages of 8 and 12, are still learning the difference between safe and unsafe interactions. They may not fully understand manipulation or deception, especially when someone introduces themselves online as a friend," Dr Riad Khudair, consultant psychiatrist at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah, told Khaleej Times.

"Teenagers between the ages of 13 and 16, on the other hand, are often the most emotionally vulnerable. This is a life stage when many young people are seeking acceptance, validation, and emotional connection, making them easy targets for strangers who appear to listen, care, or connect with them in ways they feel are missing at home," he added.

This week, Abu Dhabi convicted eight people for online child sexual exploitation after investigations revealed they were luring minors into sharing pornographic material through social media platforms and video games.

What parents can do

“Just as children learn how to cross the street safely, they also need to learn how to navigate the digital world,” said Asmahan Saleh Khalil, assistant professor at Zayed University and child psychologist at the Free Spirit group.

She explained that recognising danger signs in online behaviour, understanding the risks and benefits, and knowing how to respond to unsafe stimuli is an acquired skill, not something children acquire with age.

Khalil added that parents today have access to a wide range of tools, from safer online platforms and protection apps to devices designed to safeguard children. “I believe all parents are capable of learning, teaching, and imparting the tools children need to be aware of online safety and build strong values,” she said.

To support families, Khalil shared some simple strategies:

Co-play and co-view: Watching or playing together allows parents to ask curious, non-judgmental questions and guide conversations.

Privacy by default: Learning how to use app and device settings to block strangers and filter unsafe content.

Strong reporting system: Building a safe space at home where children feel comfortable saying, “I’ve been harassed online, what should I do?” without fear of judgment.

Parents' techniques

According to a previous Khaleej Times report, parents shared how they keep their children digitally safe.

Bu Reem, the father of a 12-year-old girl, said he has always prioritised building trust with his daughter from a young age. “If anything happens, she knows to come to me directly. If she tells me first, we discuss it together and find a solution. But if I discover it later, there will be consequences, and she already understands that."

Um Kulthum, a mother of six, believes that children should not be wholly deprived of technology. Instead, she prefers guidance and balance. She gradually increased the amount of time they can use the iPad each year to prevent addiction.

“I control the apps they have access to and use device settings to manage screen time. Most importantly, I teach them to express themselves and talk about anything that bothers them,” she explained.

Role of schools and civil society

"Schools are in a unique position to raise awareness and provide children with the tools they need to stay safe online,” said Dr Shaju George, psychiatrist at International Modern Hospital Dubai.

He stressed the importance of integrating digital safety and media literacy into school curricula and organising workshops for students, teachers, and parents on cyberbullying, online grooming, and safe internet use.

"It is equally essential that children have clear and reliable reporting mechanisms when they encounter online threats,” he added.

Dr George noted that society and organisations also play a crucial role: “Public campaigns through media, social networks, and community centres ensure that the message reaches families beyond schools,” he explained.

"By partnering with technology companies, society can help develop safer platforms and increase the visibility of child-protection resources. Helplines and support services for victims of online exploitation are equally important in ensuring that children and parents don’t feel alone when facing such risks."

How children can act

"Children must be taught to trust their instincts; if they sense something is wrong online, it probably is,” experts said.

Warning signs include sudden flattery, promises of secrecy, pressure to move conversations to private platforms, threats to share images, or demands for payment.

To help children act quickly, experts recommend the STOP method:

Stop replying to suspicious messages, no arguing, no paying. Take screenshots of usernames, links, and conversations. Obtain help by telling a parent, teacher, or trusted adult immediately. Protect & report by blocking the user, reporting on the platform, and seeking help from hotlines or authorities.

“Ultimately, the goal is to give children not just awareness of online dangers, but also the confidence and safe space to act quickly,” the experts added.

“This balance of skills and support is what keeps them truly protected.”