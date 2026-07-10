'Project it': Burj Khalifa calls on artists to design facade show; how to join

Have you ever visited Dubai Mall and wondered who designed the breathtaking light shows on Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building? It can be you. Emaar, the developer of the emirate's icon, called on artists around the world to pitch to see their work beamed across the facade of the Burj and join a new edition of its projection design open call.

Announcing the contest on its social media channels, Emaar said that submission opened on July 8, and will end on August 18, 2026 at 11.59pm, urging hopefuls to "submit a stunning audio-visual projection" that will be shown on the world's largest canva, celebrating innovation, artistry and the vibrant spirit of Dubai.

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What's new this year?

The biggest change from last year is who can join the contest. While the 2025 call was limited to UAE residents, this edition welcomes artists from the UAE and around the world, and the near six-week submission window is considerably longer than last year's.

The 2025 competition, launched in May last year, offered the winning designer a grand prize of Dh100,000 alongside the facade display, and proved so popular that Emaar extended its deadline by a month, citing "tremendous interest".

This year, the maths looks different. The current listing does not mention any cash prize, stating simply that the reward is having your work projected on the world's tallest building.

How to join

Entries must be three minutes long, submitted as an MP4 preview with integrated music plus a high-resolution MOV file for the actual projection, along with a separate audio file. All visuals and music must be original and copyright-free, and applicants must include a concept note of up to 300 words explaining the story behind their design.

The projection should be visually striking and original, compliant with UAE cultural values. Designs generated by artificial intelligence tools are not accepted and will be disqualified.

If you have your work ready, apply by following these steps:

Prepare your video and a brief concept description

Email your submission to opencall@emaar.ae

A downloadable template with technical specifications and a guidance manual is available for entrants, and submissions should be emailed to opencall@emaar.ae before the deadline, with full terms and FAQs in the Open Call section of the Burj Khalifa website.

Under the competition's published terms, entries are judged on creativity, originality, impact and technical feasibility, and designs generated by artificial intelligence tools are not accepted and will be disqualified.

The tower's facade is no stranger to storytelling. It has previously marked the Sheikh Zayed Centennial in 2018 with a video montage celebrating 100 years since the birth of the UAE's Founding Father, and regularly lights up for occasions such as New Year and International Women's Day.