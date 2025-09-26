Fixed salary, insurance: UAE productive families to get complete employment package

In an effort to empower women in the UAE economically and socially, the General Women's Union (GWU) has announced the launch of the world’s first official employment programme dedicated to productive families, offering a fixed monthly salary and comprehensive job benefits.

Under the new initiative, the GWU grants productive families the status of "official employees" with a monthly salary, in addition to a share of net profits generated from the sale of products delivered to the GWU's Centre for Traditional Industries and Handicrafts.

Female employees under this programme will also be registered with the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, ensuring them insurance coverage and a more secure future.

Participants are required to produce and deliver a specified number of products weekly, according to agreed-upon standards, without being bound by daily working hours or physical attendance—offering complete flexibility in line with the nature of family-based and creative work.

The step, which reflects the long-term “Mother of the Nation's 50:50 Vision”, aims to boost the participation of Emirati women across various fields of development.

'New pathways'

Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, said that the launch of the world’s first official employment model for productive families reflects the deep confidence of Mother of the Nation, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, in the capabilities of Emirati women and embodies her ongoing directives to support their economic and social empowerment.

"This initiative not only offers a stable source of income to families," Al Suwaidi said, "but it also opens new pathways for institutional and sustainable contributions to the national economy."

Eng. Ghalia Ali Al Mannai, Head of the Strategic and Development Affairs at the GWU, added that the new employment mechanism provides productive families with a flexible work structure from within their homes, while ensuring full professional and legal protections, including pension registration.

“Allocating a share of profits further strengthens motivation and enhances product quality,” Al Mannai noted, “which is essential for the sustainability and competitiveness of traditional crafts in the market.”